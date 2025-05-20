Chinese ambassador says China open to formal trade deal with Canada

Canada and China have an extensive trading relationship, but no formalized trade agreement is in place between the two countries

China is interested in increasing trade with Canada, but the two countries will have to first resolve their current trade dispute that has tariffs being imposed on both sides, says the country’s ambassador to Canada.

Speaking through an interpreter, Wang Di, who has served as China’s ambassador to Canada since May 2024, said his government is ready to lift tariffs on Canadian agricultural and seafood products in exchange for some specific concessions.

“If the Canadian federal government removes the tariffs on Chinese products, China can also adjust its policies,” he said.

China in March levied a 100 per cent tariff on Canadian canola oil and meal and a 25 per cent levy on pork and some seafood as a result of an anti-dumping investigation that came after Canada implemented 100 per cent tariffs on Chinese electric cars and 25 per cent on steel and aluminum last year.

China also filed a complaint about Canada’s tariffs with the World Trade Organization.

Wang said the Canadian tariffs on Chinese products were “unilateral” and unfair, and that they are also not good for Canadians.

“These tariffs have stripped Canadian consumers of the right to use affordable and high-quality Chinese EVs,” he said.

Wang said China believes economic globalization and expansion of free trade are the best way forward, along with increased international co-operation.

Canada and China have an extensive trading relationship, but there is not a formalized trade agreement in place between the two countries, though Wang said his country is not opposed to signing such an agreement.

“China has already signed 23 FTAs (free-trade agreements) with 30 countries and regions in the world,” he said.

Wang said the obstacles to a trade deal with Canada include the restrictions placed on Chinese companies as well as the limited access for Chinese investors to certain segments of the Canadian economy, so Canada would have to be prepared to open its economy for a deal to happen.

“China is ready to continue to uphold and advance free trade and we are open to enter a free trade deal with Canada,” he said.

Like Canada, China has been impacted by tariffs imposed by the Donald Trump administration in the United States. Wang said those tariffs are unjustified and that they have damaged the current trade regime.

The two countries recently announced a 90-day reduction in tariffs.

“We hope that the United States will work in the same direction with China to continue to engage with each other through equal-footed dialogue so that we can resolve some of the disputes,” he said.

Wang said more than 90 per cent of the U.S. tariffs on China have been removed, but more needs to be done.

“We think that the United States should take measures to completely correct its mistakes,” he said.

Wang travelled this week to Saskatchewan, where he had a face-to-face meeting with Premier Scott Moe. Among the topics of discussion was Chinese tariffs on canola products.

“We both believe that to enhance and strengthen our co-operation, we need to remove some of the disruptions and obstacles,” he said.

The premier’s office did not respond to a request for comment about the meeting, but Moe has previously called for tariffs on Chinese EVs to be removed.

In 2024, Canadian canola meal exports to China were valued at $920 million, while canola oil imports were $20 million. Saskatchewan accounted for half of Canada’s overall canola oil exports in 2024 and 41 per cent of canola meal exports.

China also imported $4-billion worth of canola seed from Canada, but that product has not been hit with tariffs.

Wang said he had previously spoken with Moe via video about the relationship between China and Saskatchewan and that the Saskatchewan premier invited him to visit the province.

He said China and Saskatchewan have a long history of co-operation in agriculture, but the two talked about areas where further growth could happen, including energy and other non-traditional sectors.

“We can co-operate in the high-tech sector and innovation as well as the investment area,” he said.