Childcare service to open at Martensville Recreation Centre

Kevin Berger

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Clark’s Crossing Gazette

Having now received the go-ahead from the City of Martensville to begin operation, a non-profit organization in Saskatoon is set to open a new early learning centre at the Martensville Recreation Centre in early 2026.

BGC Saskatoon’s new early learning centre will have the capacity to accommodate 90 children from six weeks in age up to six years.

It will operate during weekdays from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. and employ 22 full-time early childhood educators, nutrition specialists and management staff, along with additional part-time and casual positions.

“BGC Saskatoon is thrilled to expand our early learning programs to the City of Martensville with this exciting new project at the Martensville Recreation Centre,” said Lindsey Robinet, director of operations for BGC Saskatoon.

“We recognize that the need for affordable quality childcare continues to grow in this thriving city, and we hope to be another resource for families to reduce waiting times to access childcare services.”

Funding for these new spaces is provided through the Canada-Saskatchewan Canada-Wide Early Learning and Child Care Agreement, which was signed in August 2021.

Under this agreement, nearly $1.1 billion was provided to reduce out-of-pocket parent fees for regulated child care spaces and to increase the number of regulated spaces in the province by 28,000.

BGC Saskatoon originally submitted a discretionary use application to expand their program to Martensville on May 1. A public hearing was then held during the regular council meeting on May 20, followed by council passing a motion to approve this item.

Mayor Kent Muench said the announcement will benefit families and help address the critical need for child care resources in the city.

“This is a great utilization of the space at the Martensville Recreation Centre, and it prioritizes family-focused infrastructure in the heart of our community,” he said.

“We’re looking forward to offering residents a learning centre that offers a solid foundation and future for education and care services.”

BGC Saskatoon, formerly known as Boys & Girls Clubs of Saskatoon, is a non-profit organization that has been providing child care programs and related services in the Saskatoon area for over 50 years.