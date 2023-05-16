Child abducted from Thunder Bay, Ont., may be headed to Prince Albert, says police

The Saskatchewan RCMP is sharing details of an Amber Alert that was issued Tuesday morning by the Thunder Bay Police Service after an 8-year-old boy was reportedly abducted in Thunder Bay, Ont., by a man from Prince Albert, Sask.

Emerson Poulin is approximately 4” tall and 70 pounds, with a thin build. He has brown eyes, brown hair, and was last seen wearing black and red shoes with Velcro straps.

The child is believed to be with Christopher Daniel Poulin, 28, who is approximately 5’9” tall and 190 pounds. The suspect has shoulder-length bleached blond hair, that is sometimes worn in a ponytail. He was last seen wearing black-rimmed glasses, a white baseball cap, a white shirt, grey shorts, and a grey sweater.

Police say a warrant is being sought for the arrest of Christopher Poulin for failing to provide the necessities of life, abduction, unlawful confinement, and breach of release.

Police in Thunder Bay are searching for Christopher Poulin, 28, in connection with the abduction of Emerson Poulin. Authorities believe the pair may be heading towards Prince Albert (Thunder Bay Police Service).

According to authorities, the pair were last seen around 11 a.m. on Monday, May 15, and are believed to be heading towards Prince Albert, Sask.

No vehicle descriptions were available at the time the Amber Alert was issued at 11:41 a.m. on May 16.

Saskatchewan RCMP is working with the Thunder Bay Police Service and the Ontario Provincial Police Force to explore the possibility of extending the Amber Alert into Saskatchewan, but the decision will depend on the confirmation of details about Christopher Poulin’s location, method of transportation and/or vehicle descriptors.

Anyone who sees Christopher Poulin, Emerson Poulin, or has information regarding their whereabouts or sightings is asked to call 911 immediately.