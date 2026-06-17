Chiefs rally against separatism in Calgary

Alexandra Noad

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Lethbridge Herald

Chiefs from Treaties 6,7 and 8 gathered in Calgary on Sunday to rally against the Alberta separatist movement.

The rally was organized by the Blackfoot Confederacy to help build unity between the tribes and allies.

The day began with a pipe ceremony, followed by speeches from Chiefs and allies.

Troy “Bossman” Knowlton, chief of the Piikani Nation and president of the Blackfoot Confederacy says Premier Danielle Smith has given racists and white supremacists a platform by not talking the separatist movement immediately, but despite this, the First Nations of Alberta have created their own platform, which is welcoming of everyone.

“The First Nations have created a platform for all those who want to support us-to stand with us.”

The Blackfoot Confederacy recently had a successful legal challenge on the referendum, however, both the Government of Alberta, and Mitch Sylvester, proponent of the petition, have filed appeals.

It is for instances like this that Knowlton says allies need to be “in it for the long haul.”

“We’re not asking for anything that’s above and beyond what we feel we deserve, as far as our history and our inherent rights to be here in this land – this is sacred land you’re on.”

Samuel Crowfoot, councillor of the Siksika nation, says while the First Nations Treaties have always been under attack, whether it be through the Indian Act, or through the recent action from the provincial government, they still hold their power, nearly 150 years later.

“What has happened lately, specifically with the court win that First Nations enjoyed against the provincial government, I think that’s a reminder to everybody those treaties are still in effect and they’re still powerful today.”

Naheed Nenshi, leader of the opposition, commended the Indigenous people for their bravery in fighting for their rights within the courts.

“The courage of the men you saw on stage, the courage of the women in Indigenous Nations, the courage to make those legal cases is what has made all of the difference in what will continue to make the difference, as we fight to save this country.”

He added that the fight for our province, our country and the rights of Indigenous people is the responsibility of everyone.

“This was not the fight any of us wanted the fight to save Canada was a fight that was thrust upon us.”

The rally was a moment of unity, but it was made clear the fight against separatism and respecting Indigenous treaty rights is far from over, and it was made clear the Indigenous people of Alberta cannot do it on their own.