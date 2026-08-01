Chicken dancers battle at Thunderchild Powwow

Falcon Thunderchild and his family hosted a Men’s Chicken Dance Show Down Special on Saturday evening, during Thunderchild First Nation annual powwow on July 24-26.

Falcon Thunderchild’s special was one of many Men’s Chicken Dance specials that took place over the weekend, including Evander Thunderchild’s special and another men’s chicken special hosted by Thunderchild First Nation leadership on Sunday evening.

Miles Colton Paul, who is also a men’s chicken powwow dancer, was asked to speak and emcee on behalf of the Falcon’s family for the special. Cozad and Ho-Chunk Station, competing drum groups at Thunderchild powwow, were given protocol by the family to deliver the songs for the special.

“He wanted to give back to the powwow community. He’s been travelling powwow to powwow, and he felt that it was time to give back to the powwow circle because it’s been treating him really good lately,” said Paul, when introducing the special.

Dancers competing in the special were asked to make a circle within the middle of the arbour, facing outwards, toward the audience, as opposed to the usual line up on the outside of the arbour, facing inwards.

“He’s dancing for his family, he’s dancing for his son, he’s dancing for all of you in Thunderchild,” said Paul while Falcon Thunderchild danced the first verse.

Falcon Thunderchild danced the first verse by himself, then Chris Albert and Dallon Yuzicappi joined in for the second verse, with the rest of the dancers joining for the third verse to finish the first song from Ho Chunk Station.

Audience members were invited to gather around the arbour to accept the healing and energy offered by the chicken dancers.

“The family wants everybody in the arbour, anybody who is going through anything, if you’re going through grief, or if you have family going through addiction or anything that might be hard in your life, join us,” said Paul.

Dancers were instructed to dance towards the people, and dance for their families, dance for the community of Thunderchild First Nation, and for people who are hurting.

After the first song, competing dancers in the special danced three songs back-to-back from Cozad and Ho Chunk alternating each song.

Judges picked the top 20 dancers from the first round, to move on. The top 20 chicken dancers danced two more songs, back-to-back, with top ten dancers being picked after the first 6 songs.

The top ten dancers were instructed to line up, and pick a partner to pair up with to chicken battle, one-on-one.

The first pair was Dashayne Mitsuing and Nestace Asapace, who danced to two verses from Ho Chunk. Mitsuing was chosen by judges to move on to the final round.

Cozad sang the next two verses for Ronnie Harris III and Nathan Littlechild, with Harris advancing to the top five.

The third pair was Dayson Deegan and Tyson Prince, who danced to two verses from Ho Chunk. Prince was chosen to be in the final five round.

Trevor Jim and Atwen Quequesah battled to two verses from Cozad as the fourth pair, with Quequesah being chosen as the consolation winner, Jim moving on to the final round.

The final chicken battle was between Kehew Buffalo and Camdon Eaglespeaker, with two verses from Ho Chunk. Eaglespeaker was chosen as the last finalist to move on to the top five.

As a slight rain began to roll into Thunderchild, Cozad sang the winners song, which consisted of four verses, with the judges picking their winners, from fifth place to first place champion.

Fifth place was awarded to Dashayne Mitsuing, followed by Camdon Eaglespeaker in fourth place, Tyson Prince in third place, and Ronnie Harris III taking second place.

Trevor Jim from Brimhall Nizhoni, New Mexico, was picked as the champion for the Falcon Thunderchild Men’s Chicken Dance Showdown Special Champion.

“It means the world to me. It feels amazing to have powwow in our community, I feel great, I feel wonderful,” expressed Falcon Thunderchild when asked about what powwow means to him.

Falcon Thunderchild danced with his friend Dallon Yuzicappi, who came to support Thunderchild. Chris Albert also danced alongside Thunderchild and Yuzicappi, who was more than a mentor to Thunderchild, but a brother.

Albert and his late father Vernon Albert, mentored Thunderchild growing up, and taught the chicken dance to him to carry with him for the rest of his life.

editorial@paherald.sk.ca

Max Pahtayken/Daily Herald

Men’s Chicken Dancer Chris Albert dancing in support of Falcon Thunderchild during his men;s chicken dance special at Thunderchild First Nation’s annual powwow on July 24-26.