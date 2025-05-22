Check the moon, not the calendar, when planting vegetables

The May long weekend is traditionally garden planting time. This year, the new moon is on May 26 so that should make it a great time to plant vegetables.

According to Canadian Farmers’ Almanac, gardening by the phases of the moon is a technique that can speed the germination of seeds by working with the forces of nature.

The theory is that plants respond to the same gravitational pull that affect the ocean tides, thus alternately stimulating root and leaf growth. Seeds sprout more quickly, plants grow vigorously and at an optimum rate, harvests are larger and they don’t go to seed as quickly. This method has been practiced by many for hundreds of years and is a perfect compliment to organic gardening because it is more effective in non-chemically treated soil.

The lunar phase controls the amount of moisture in the soil. This moisture is at its peak at the time of the new moon and the full moon. The sun and moon are lined up with earth. Just as the moon pulls the tides in the oceans, it also pulls upon the subsoil water, causing moisture to rise in the earth, which encourages germination and growth. Seeds will absorb more water at the time of the full moon. (The last full moon was May 12.)

Many people will have already planted potatoes, radishes and beets, but will likely hold off planting hot-weather crops such as cucumbers and squash. The dry weather we experienced after Easter has delayed some planting. The cold nights have delayed the warming of the soil. (I have heard it said that if you cannot sit on the soil with bare skin then it is not warm enough to plant, but I have never tried naked gardening, perhaps to the relief of my neighbours.) You might delay putting out tender plants such as tomatoes and peppers until the end of May or early June, since the full moon is on June 12. On average, the frost free date for Prince Albert is June 7.

So get out there and get a little dirt under your fingernails. While you’re planting, give a little nod to the man in the moon … he’s smiling at you.