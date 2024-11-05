Chase Padgett showcases exceptional talent with ‘6 Guitars’

Scott Roos

Special to the Herald

Chase Padgett’s one-man show “6 Guitars” captivated the audience at the EA Rawlinson Centre for the Arts in Prince Albert on Wednesday, Oct. 30 creating an unforgettable evening filled with music, humor, and storytelling.

Accompanied by Saskatoon drummer Brad King and beloved Prince Albert bassist Dean Dynna, Padgett seamlessly navigated six distinct personas, each representing a different genre: jazz, blues, rock, classical, country, and folk—all through one remarkable guitar.

The performance opened with a spirited rendition of “Crossroads,” immediately showcasing Padgett’s exceptional talent. His blues character, Tyrone, resonated deeply with the audience, embodying the very essence of the genre and reminding everyone that “it’s all about making the audience feel something.” The energy in the room was palpable, as Tyrone’s heartfelt storytelling transported listeners into the world of blues music, rich with emotion and experience.

Throughout the show, Padgett’s creativity shone brightly as he masterfully blended storytelling and music. He noted in an “out of character” introduction to the event that, “This isn’t just a concert; it’s a hybrid of storytelling and music.”

This kept the audience engaged from start to finish. His jazz performance of “My Funny Valentine” exemplified his deep understanding of the genre, demonstrating his ability to convey complex emotions through simple yet powerful melodies.

One standout moment came when Padgett improvised a rock song based on audience suggestions.

“If you really land it, it feels like magic,” he told the Herald in a telephone interview a few weeks ago, and this spontaneity transformed the show into a lively interaction between performer and audience. Laughter and applause erupted as he crafted an on-the-spot anthem that encapsulated the crowd’s energy, further highlighting his impressive skill as an entertainer.

Padgett’s love for music was evident. He described his work as “a living love letter to music,” showcasing not just his technical prowess but also his passion for the art form. His diverse background enriches his performances; as he shared to the Herald, “I’m a storyteller that uses music, characters, and comedy for whatever the moment needs.” This approach not only entertains but also connects with the audience on a deeper level.

As the evening drew to a close, Padgett left the audience with a powerful reminder: “Music is a metaphor for humanity.” This profound statement resonated with many, underscoring the unifying power of music in our lives.

Overall, “6 Guitars” is an exceptional night of entertainment, weaving humor and insight into a celebration of music’s capacity to bring people together. The performance served as a heartfelt reminder of the emotional and cultural richness that music imparts, leaving everyone in attendance buzzing with energy and reflection.

Looking ahead, the EA Rawlinson Centre will host “Barka” on Nov. 15. This extraordinary show is a festive celebration of life, combining Afro-Colombian percussion, Balkan melodies, vibrant dance and old time circus. In a whirlwind of energy and sensory richness, “Barka” promises a joyous call to hope and conscious freedom—a perfect follow-up to Padgett’s engaging performance, ensuring that the community’s artistic journey continues with vibrancy and enthusiasm.