Chase Padgett brings ‘6 Guitars’ to the Rawlinson

Scott Roos

Special to the Herald

On Wednesday, Oct. 30, mark your calendars for an unforgettable evening at the EA Rawlinson Centre for the Arts. The spotlight will be on the incredibly talented and versatile entertainer, Chase Padgett, as he takes the stage with his mesmerizing one-man show, “6 Guitars”. This critically acclaimed performance will be presented in two acts.

“I’ve been doing (6 Guitars) since 2010 right and I’ve done it all over North America. I’ve done it

In big cities like Toronto and Vancouver. I’ve done it in prairie towns like Winnipeg and Edmonton but I’ve never brought it to Prince Albert before, so I’m really looking forward to it,” Padgett told the Herald in a telephone interview.

Throughout the course of the show, Padgett will embody six distinct guitar-playing personas, each a proverbial maestro in their own right. From the soulful melodies of blues to the intricate harmonies of jazz, the electrifying energy of rock, the timeless beauty of classical music, the raw emotion of folk, to the gritty, earthiness of country, Padgett will effortlessly transition between genres, showcasing his extraordinary talent and versatility.

“Basically, you get to meet each character a couple times in the first and in the second act,” explained Padgett. “It’s not like I do the blues guy for 20 or 30 minutes and then I’m becoming the next person. It’s not in big chunks like that. Everything about it is woven back and forth Not just between characters, but also between musical segments as well as storytelling segments and comedic improv segments, too.”

More than just a musical performance, however, “6 Guitars” is a delightful blend of whimsy, comedy, improv and heartfelt storytelling. With a touch of nostalgia and a sprinkle of humor, Padgett will weave a narrative intended to resonate with his audience on a profound level. Intended to be a journey through the rich tapestry of music, where laughter and tears intertwine in, pardon the pun, perfect harmony.

“To me, this show is a commentary about how grateful I am to have music in my life at all and the real lesson about it comes together at the very end. I don’t want to spoil it too much, but it’s a real lesson in how music is sort of metaphor for humanity in general and how no matter what genre you play, no matter what your background might be, it’s all valid and beautiful and a perfect reflection of our light in this world through melody and story and song,” Padgett said.

At the core of it, “6 Guitars” should prove to be a night of quality entertainment where every strum of the guitar and every note played carries a piece of Padgett’s soul. “6 Guitars” is intended to not just be a show; it is an immersive experience that strives to celebrate the universal language of music and the boundless creativity of one exceptional artist and, by extension, the human spirit.

Tickets for this show are still available and can be purchased at https://www.earc.ca/6-guitars