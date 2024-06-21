Charges upgraded after victim of June 11 collision dies in hospital

The Prince Albert Police Service have upgraded two charges against the accused in a June 11 motor vehicle collision after the victim passed away.

Police confirmed on Friday that 83-year-old Iris Prokopie had passed away from her injuries in hospital after being involved in a collision on June 11. As a result, police have upgraded the charges against 22-year-old Bernard McCallum the man accused of colliding with her.

McCallum was originally charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing bodily harm and criminal negligence of a motor vehicle causing bodily harm. He is now charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing death and criminal negligence in the operation of a motor vehicle causing death.

McCallum made his first court appearance on June 12. He is due back in court on July 4.

The collision occurred at the intersection of 22nd Street East and Sixth Avenue East. Emergency services were called to the scene just before 3 p.m. on June 11.

Police say the driver of a car was turning east onto 22nd Street when a northbound truck hit it at a high rate of speed.