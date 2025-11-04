Charges laid after 18-year-old murdered in Grandmother’s Bay

Daily Herald Staff

An 18-year-old woman from Grandmother’s Bay is dead after being stabbed during an altercation in the community on Sunday.

The La Ronge RCMP were called to Charles Street in Grandmother’s Bay on Sunday following reports of a series assault that occurred in front of a residence. Officers arrived to find an injured man and a woman.

EMS declared the woman dead at the scene. She was later identified as 18-year-old Melissa Charles from Grandmother’s Bay. Her family has been notified.



The man was transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Keyland McLeod, 26, of Grandmother’s Bay has been arrested and charged with second degree murder following an investigation into Charles’ death. The La Ronge RCMP arrested him in the community shortly after the incident.

McLeod has also been charged with assault with a weapon and uttering threats against a person. He made his first court appearance in La Ronge on Monday.

The Saskatchewan RCMP Major Crimes Unit continues to investigate.