Charge upgraded to second degree murder after victim dies of injuries

The 31-year-old man who was injured during an incident in the Cornerstone area on May 18 has died of his injuries.

Police announced the death of Allan Andres in a press release sent out Friday afternoon.

As a result, investigators of with the Criminal Investigation Division have arrested Rajdeepsinh Prakashsinh Bihola, 22, for second degree murder. Bihola had originally been arrested for aggravated assault and assault with a weapon in relation to this incident. None of the charges have been proven in court.

Bihola has been remanded into custody and will appear in Prince Albert Provincial Court for the new charge of second degree murder on May 30.

The original incident occurred in the 800 Block of 15th Street East. At around 2:00 p.m. on May 18, officers from the Prince Albert Police Service found a man seriously injured after receiving a call for service involving a vehicle and a pedestrian. The victim, 31-year-old Allan Andres, was transported to hospital by Parkland Ambulance in serious condition.