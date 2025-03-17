Changes to Saskatchewan fees impact EV drivers, cottage owners, beverage shoppers and more

Alec Salloum

Weather and road conditions are subject to change this time of year, as are various fees and charges imposed by the Saskatchewan government.

For the 2025-26 fiscal year, there will be changes to the cost of things like non-alcoholic beverages, alcoholic beverages — wine in particular — and increased fees for electric vehicles.

Annual adjustments to fees and charges are announced ahead of the provincial budget, which is set to be delivered on the afternoon of Wednesday, March 19.

“On budget day, there is an abundance of information regarding new projects and initiatives, fiscal management for the next year and what government ministries and agencies are planning for the upcoming fiscal year,” a spokesperson from the Ministry of Finance said in an emailed statement on Friday.

“The fees and charges may be overlooked by other announcements on budget day, so announcing them early ensures the public is aware of changes that may impact them.”

For electric vehicles (EVs), the province announced it will increase the “Road Use Charge” — an annual fee placed on each electric passenger vehicle registered in Saskatchewan — from $150 to $300 per year.

“All revenue collected (will be) dedicated to provincial highway maintenance,” said the province in a press release.

The province explained that the fee is in place because EVs “contribute to wear and tear on provincial roadways but … they do not contribute to highway maintenance through the provincial fuel tax.” The fee was introduced in the 2021-22 provincial budget and will increase this year on June 1.

Here are some other changes for 2025-26:

— Starting Oct. 1, the Ministry of Environment will charge a $1,000 flat fee “for new hazardous substance and waste dangerous goods construction permits.” The ministry permits and tracks where hazardous materials are stored. This change is expected to increase revenue by $41,500 for 2025-26, and $83,000 a year going forward.

— The Saskatchewan Liquor and Gaming Authority (SLGA) applies markups to wholesale liquor — wines with alcohol content beyond 14.5 per cent garner a higher markup. Starting June 1, SLGA will apply a single fee to “all wines up to 16 per cent ABV (alcohol by volume).” The province expects this will save retailers $226,000 in 2025-26.

— For non-alcoholic beverages, markups are also applied based on the product. On April 1, there will be one flat fee for all non-alcoholic beverages distributed by SLGA, resulting in an anticipated cost decrease for the majority of products. This is expected to save retailers $13,000 in 2025-26.

The province will increase the maximum penalties SLGA can slap on violators of the The Alcohol and Gaming Regulation Act, 1997 — from $10,000 to $25,000.

— Lastly, there’s an increase to fees at provincial parks for cottage owners. On April 1, there will be an increase for the “administration of leases, the issuance of building permits and for structures on shorelines.” The province anticipates the changes will bring in an additional $162,000 for 2025-26.

