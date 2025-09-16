Chamber, police encouraging Prince Albert business owners to report crime

Prince Albert’s police chief spoke to the city’s business community at a luncheon on Monday about concerns brought forward in a recent survey.

Patty Hughes, CEO of the Prince Albert and District Chamber of Commerce, said she sent out a short survey to members following last year’s luncheon with the police chief. Responses showed concern with vandalism, intoxication, discarded needles and human feces, leading to unplanned costs, difficulties recruiting staff, and loss of customers.

The survey also received concerns of a “catch and release” system and that reporting crime wasn’t going to change their situation. Several businesses have also hired their own security, it said.

“They can only react to the information that they have,” said Hughes. “By talking to the business owners, there’s a lot of them that honestly were not reporting.”

Hughes said many business owners weren’t aware of the online reporting system. The system is available to report theft under $5,000, a crime many businesses are facing.

“We’re not abandoning petty thefts or vandalism,” said police Chief Patrick Nogier.

He added that while those crimes won’t receive the same frontline response as violent offences, for example, the crimes impacting businesses are still significant.

“I know it can be challenging and taxing for people to take time out of their day to try and report those incidents, but we try to show the reasons why there’s a significant uptick in our ability to respond to crime if we know about crime,” he said.

Responding to the concern of catching and releasing offenders, Nogier pointed to the need for a complex needs facility as an alternative to holding cells.

“We are not psychiatrists, nor psychologists, but we’re asked to put on that hat more often than not,” said Nogier in his speech.

“We cannot be social workers; we cannot be psychologists; we cannot be transport facilities;we cannot be detox centres. We need to be good at solving crime.”

These facilities, which were first announced in Regina and Saskatoon, have medical staff to support people dealing with mental health and addictions.

Last month, city council approved the facility with a 7-2 vote, planned to operate at the former liquor store downtown on Ninth Street East.

“It’s a win for our business community,” said Hughes.

“They’re going to be taken to a place where they have an opportunity for an intervention and an opportunity for these people to get help because right now, where they’re going, they’re not getting help.”

Police are limited to 24 hours to detain someone in their holding cells. The complex needs facility would operate on a 24-hour basis and would not be open to the public.

Hughes also put forward the potential for a trespassing prevention program, like in Moose Jaw. The public safety initiative allows police to remove trespassers from commercial properties after hours or when the property is vacant.

– with files from Arjun Pillai