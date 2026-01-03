Chamber opens nominations for 35th Samuel McLeod Business Awards

Nominations are now open for the 35th annual Samuel McLeod Business Awards, an event that recognizes excellence and leadership in the Prince Albert business community.



The Prince Albert District and District Chamber of Commerce announced that the nominations will remain open until Jan. 5, 2026. The awards ceremony is scheduled to take place in spring 2026.



According to the chamber, the awards highlight businesses and individuals who demonstrate innovation, resilience, and leadership while contributing to the economic vitality and community spirit of Prince Albert and the surrounding district.



There are 12 award categories this year, ranging from Business of the Year and Business Leader of the Year to Indigenous Business of the Year, Young Entrepreneur of the Year, and Diversity in the Workplace.



Chamber CEO Patty Hughes said the awards have long played an important role in recognizing local achievement.



“The Samuel McLeod Business Awards are a cornerstone of our community, recognizing the hard work and dedication of businesses that drive Prince Albert forward,” Hughes said. “We encourage everyone to take part by nominating a business that deserves recognition for their achievements.”



Nominations are open to the public, and anyone can submit a nomination, including customers, employees, or fellow business leaders.



The awards are named in honour of Samuel McLeod, a local entrepreneur and community leader. The chamber said the program has recognized business excellence in Prince Albert for 35 years.



Nomination forms and full details are available through the Prince Albert and District Chamber of Commerce website.