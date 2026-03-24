Chamber luncheon to connect local businesses with provincial leadership

Local business owners in Prince Albert will have an opportunity to hear directly from provincial leadership later this month as the Prince Albert and District Chamber of Commerce prepares to host its annual luncheon with Premier Scott Moe and Finance Minister Jim Reiter.

The event, scheduled for March 27 at Plaza 88, comes shortly after the provincial budget and is designed to give the local business community a clearer understanding of how those decisions affect Prince Albert.

Patty Hughes, CEO of the Prince Albert and District Chamber of Commerce, said the luncheon has become a regular platform for connecting local concerns with provincial decision-makers.

“We do this every year, and it’s a great opportunity for our community of Prince Albert to connect with the Minister of Finance just after he’s delivered the budget,” Hughes said. “It’s an opportunity for us to learn specifically what’s in there about Prince Albert, in the budget, particularly about Prince Albert.”

Hughes said the discussion is expected to go beyond broad provincial planning and focus on how funding and policy decisions translate locally, including education, health care, and potential investments.

The business community, she said,said has already taken note of some key decisions, including the province maintaining the small business tax rate at 1%.

“We were quite happy to see that they held the small business tax rate at one percent. They’re really taking a look at how they had to protect businesses,” Hughes said. “There’s a lot going on right now in regards to the geopolitical climate, and it’s really affecting what our resource revenues are and our overall budget as a whole as a province.”

Hughes added that those broader economic pressures often fall directly on local businesses, making it important for them to have a voice in discussions.

Among the issues expected to be raised at the luncheon are workforce challenges, including training and attracting employees, along with concerns around taxes and rising fuel costs.

“The labour market is a big part of that. But also, taxes are a big part too,” Hughes said. “Right now, because of the geopolitical climate that’s happening, is the rising cost of fuel and how that’s impacting small businesses.”

The event also serves as a direct line of communication between business owners and provincial leaders.

“It’s an opportunity not only for the premier, but also for the Minister of Finance, for us to sit down, ask some of those questions directly to them, and they can address the business crowd that is there,” Hughes said.

Hughes said turnout is expected to be strong, with attendance typically made up of members of the local business community and larger stakeholders.

Beyond the luncheon itself, the Chamber plans to continue advocating for local businesses through follow-up discussions with provincial officials.

“We constantly are advocating for our small business community,” Hughes said. “We will be meeting with them in Regina in May.”

For smaller or newer businesses, Hughes said the value of attending extends beyond policy discussions.

“It’s just building those connections,” she said. “As a small business, it’s really important for them to have a network.”

Ticket prices for the luncheon vary based on membership, with Chamber members able to attend for $45 plus tax, while non members pay $55 plus tax. Tables of eight are also available, priced at $360 plus tax for members and $440 plus tax for non members, offering an option for businesses or groups to attend together.

Hughes said the luncheon is part of a long-standing effort by the Chamber to engage with government and ensure the concerns of Prince Albert businesses are heard.

“It’s a great opportunity not only to connect with the Minister of Finance and have some of those questions answered, but also a great opportunity to connect with fellow business owners in the community” Huges said.

arjun.pillai@paherald.sk.ca