Chamber cancels All Candidates Provincial Election Forum due to lack of participation

The Chamber of Commerce has cancelled the all candidates forum scheduled for Wednesday after only three of 16 candidates agreed to participate.

The chamber typically hosts forums for provincial, federal, and municipal electoral candidates. Chamber CEO Patty Hughes said they were frustrated by how few provincial electoral candidates committed to it.

“It is disappointing because there is a lot of prep work that goes into this,” Hughes said on Monday. “We weren’t hosting a debate. We were hosting forum. It was an opportunity for these candidates to discuss their platform on issues that are of concern for the voters.

“The Chamber hosts a very neutral forum, I always feel, and it’s a great opportunity for these candidates to get some exposure and an opportunity to speak in front of their potential voters.”

The Chamber did not name which three candidates accepted an invitation. In a press release announcing the cancelation, Hughes wrote that there was insufficient participation “from all parties and ridings”.

Hughes said most candidates told the chamber they had scheduling conflicts or other priorities that prevented them from attending. She said that’s disappointing considering the chamber has a long history of organizing candidate forums, and told candidates well in advance this one would be held on Oct. 9.

“We started working on this months ahead,” Hughes said. “We had set this date eight weeks ago and put it out there, so this date should have been on the forefront of their calendars, for sure.”

Hughes added that the Chamber has other commitments which made hosting the forum next week impossible, primarily because it would be difficult to find another venue. They considered holding it the week of Oct. 21, but decided against that because it would be too close to the election.

Hughes added that it’s disappointing for chamber members, who have many questions they were wanted to hear answer to. She’s hopeful the members can get their questions answered in other ways.

Hughes added that the cancellation will not impact other elections. The municipal candidates forums scheduled Oct. 30 (mayoral) and Nov. 1 (ward candidates) will still go ahead.

Saskatchewan Party leader Scott Moe and NDP leader Carla Beck will take part in a televised leaders debate on Oct. 16.

The provincial election is scheduled for Oct. 28.