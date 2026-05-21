Chamber appoints two new directors to board

The Prince Albert & District Chamber of Commerce is adding two new voices to its board of directors.

The Chambert announced this week that Heather Walker and Zabi Ullah have been appointed as new board directors. Both will officially become board members at the Chamber’s annual general meeting on Sept. 18.

Patty Hughes, CEO of the Prince Albert & District Chamber of Commerce, said the appointments are part of the Chamber’s ongoing effort to make sure its board reflects the range of businesses and professional backgrounds in the local community.

Every year we have an opportunity for our membership to let their name stand as part of our board of directors, and we really pride ourselves in the diverse representation of our business community,” Hughes said. “This is a great opportunity for their voices to be heard at the board level.”

Ullah is the owner and operator of Ricky’s All Day Grill. According to the Chamber, he arrived in Canada as an ambitious immigrant and began his career as a supervisor at Burger King, where he developed experience in leadership, customer service, and frontline business.

He later became an entrepreneur in Prince Albert. Today, he owns a restaurant and a senior care home, creating jobs and contributing to the city’s economic and social life.

Huges said Ullah’s background in the restaurant industry, food, and hospitality sector will be a strong addition to the board.

“When you take a look at our board and skills matrix, that’s a really nice compliment to our board,” Hughes said.

Walker is a financial administrator with The BMI Group, Tellenita, in Prince Albert. The Chamber described her as a lifelong Prince Albert resident with strong office administration experience and a commitment to seeing her hometown grow.

The BMI Group has been involved in downtown discussions in recent months, including plans and public presentations connected to the former mill site and Central Avenue revitalization. The company’s work has been part of a broader conversation about bringing more activity, investment, and long-term growth into Prince Albert’s downtown.

The release said Walker believes Prince Albert has potential and wants to help it become one of Saskatchewan’s best places to live and visit.

Hughes said Walker’s financial administration background, particularly with the BMI Group and its work in Prince Albert, will also bring useful experience to the board.

She said both new directors stood out because of the “energy” and “enthusiasm” they will bring.

Once they officially join the board, Hughes said the new members will help represent the voices of local businesses, guide the strategic direction of the Chamber, and take part in committee work.

“They would be representing the voices of their businesses at that table, but as well as helping guide the strategic direction of the board and the organization,” Hughes said.

The Chamber also announced that three current board members have been re-elected for additional two-year terms. They are Brett Well with Ted Mathison Men’s Wear, Marlene Goldberg with the Royal Bank of Canada, and Cole Dinney of Dinney Clean Facility Services.

Hughes said having new and returning members is important for strong governance.

“It is absolutely important to always make sure that there’s rejuvenation as part of proper governance as well as strategic direction,” she said.

Hughes said a strong board gives the Chamber the skill, diversity, and business knowledge it needs to respond to issues affecting members.

arjun.pillai@paherald.sk.ca