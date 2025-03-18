Chamber announces 2024 business award nominees

Lake Country Co-op, Parkland Ambulance, and Pet Planet headline the list of Samuel McLeod Business Award nominees, the Prince Albert Chamber of Commerce revealed on Monday.

All three businesses were nominated for the Business of the Year Award. Lake Country led the way with three nominations. They are also up for the Community Involvement Award, and the New Venture Award for their New Homes project.

Parkland Ambulance is also nominated in the Community Involvement category, and owners Trevor and Coralee Dutchak are nominees for Business Leader of the Year.

Chamber of Commerce CEO Patty Hughes said every business that was nominated shows a strong commitment to the community.

“They go into being a business and being an entrepreneur because they have those dreams and that kind of thing, but at the end of the day, they know who really is important to them,” Hughes said after the award ceremony. “That commitment to the community and their customers is just really key for their success.”

Joining the Dutchaks in the Business Leader of the Year category are Shantel Kalika, and Perry Vermette, while Mitchell Jones, Devon and Becky Johnson, and Tayler Korycki were nominated for Young Entrepreneurs of the Year.

Kalika is a Sales Manager with Cornerstone Insurance. Vermette is the owner of Vermette Wood Preservers.

Hughes said all finalists should be proud of their nomination.

“It’s quite a process to become one of the top three finalists,” she said. “It’s one thing to be nominated. Absolutely, that’s recognition. (It’s another) to be one of the top finalists, and then of course, one of the winners.”

Other award categories include the Non-Profit Organization Award, where the nominees are KidsFirst, Pretty in Pink, and the Prince Albert C-operative Health Centre, and the Micro Enterprise of the Year, where the nominees are Indigenous First Designs, Cradled Wellness, and Aglow Therapy.

Joining Lake Country in the New Venture category are the Holiday Inn and McDonalds. The Prince Albert Bears and Parkland Ambulance are the other nominee in the Community Involvement Category. For a full list of award nominees, visit the Prince Albert Chamber of Commerce website.

The awards are scheduled for April 11 at Plaza 88. Residents can contact the Chamber of Commerce for tickets.

