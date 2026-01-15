CFUW lends a hand to PAMWA

On Dec. 22, the Canadian Federation of University Women (CFUW Prince Albert Club) presented about $632 cheque to Noreen McBride, Executive Director of the Prince Albert Métis Women Association (PAMWA).

“We are pleased to present this cheque from our organization,” said Diane May the Treasurer of Canadian Federation of University Women (CFUW Prince Albert Club). “And we really support the work that the Metis Women Associaton is doing.”

The Canadian Federation of University Women supports women’s education, human rights, social justice, and public education in Canada, with their local clubs across the country offering scholarships and advocacy for women’s advancement.

The funds donated were realized from the organization as well as from contributions from individual members.

The CFUW Prince Albert members had previously had a session with Noreen McBride, the Executive Director of PAMWA whereby they were enlightened by her presentation on the many programs that PAMWA offer to the residents in Prince Albert. The presentation motivated the CFUW to support the important work that is being carried out by the Prince Albert Metis Women’s Association.

CFUW members are impressed by the work of the PAMWA which includes delivering a meal program (five days a week to 150 people at a nominal cost of $6.00/meal), operating an Age Well at Home initiative for seniors, and running a School Mediation and Conflict Resolution program. They were also helping The Salvation Army operate their Warming Centre.

The Prince Albert Metis Women’s Association are dedicated to provide meaningful programs that are outcome based.