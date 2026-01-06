Certificate for five national blooms presented to Moosomin Communities in Bloom committee

Nicole Taylor

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

The World-Spectator

Moosomin is preparing for another season in the Communities in Bloom program following a strong showing at the national level.

Angela Thorn with Moosomin Parks and Recreation and Communities in Bloom project co-ordinator attended the Communities in Bloom symposium to represent the community.

“I had the privilege of attending the Communities in Bloom symposium in Stratford, Ontario this past October to represent Moosomin,” Thorn said at the Moosomin Chamber of Commerce meeting on December 16. “The event was filled with tours, presentations, and a wealth of information that I am eager to take forward.”

Thorn said the program extends beyond beautification and plays a role in community and economic development.

“It’s important to remember this initiative is more than just flowers. It significantly benefits our economy by making our town a desirable destination for visitors to stay and play.”

Moosomin has committed to competing again at the national level in the upcoming season. This year Moosomin earned five blooms nationally.

“I am currently brainstorming numerous ideas for the upcoming season, as we have decided to compete once more at the national level,” Thorn said. “I was delighted with our report from last year. Many attendees, judges, and other Communities in Bloom members confirmed that achieving five blooms in our first year at the national level is quite an impressive feat.”

She said the community’s goal is to maintain its five-bloom rating while working toward additional recognition.

“Next year we want to secure our five blooms and add a medal onto that,” Thorn said. She added that residents can follow updates through the Moosomin Parks and Recreation and Moosomin Communities in Bloom pages and are encouraged to get involved.

Andrew Exelby with Saskatchewan Parks and Recreation said Moosomin’s performance in the program has been notable.

“Moosomin has done really well with the Communities in Bloom program,” Exelby said. “I have been involved with you for the last couple of years since you rejoined the provincial program and have watched you grow through the provincial level and progress into the national program.”

Exelby said 49 communities participated in the program across Saskatchewan this year, with Moosomin one of only two competing at the national level.

“We were in the under 5,000 population category with Athabasca, Alberta, and Capreol, Ontario,” he said. “It is an incredible achievement to go from a provincial to a national program and maintain a five-bloom rating.”

He said communities often see a rating drop during the transition to national competition.

“It’s not uncommon to drop down to a four-bloom rating when making that leap, but Moosomin maintained its five blooms, and that is an amazing achievement,” Exelby said.

He said judges highlighted the high level of community involvement in Moosomin.

“The businesses, residents, volunteers, boards, and non-profits truly have what’s best for Moosomin at heart and want to see the community be successful,” he said.

Exelby says the program continues to gain recognition across the country.

“Communities in Bloom has garnered a lot of attention across Canada and was mentioned in the Senate last week,” he said. “It’s about building a community where businesses want to be and residents want to live, creating a successful environment for future generations.”