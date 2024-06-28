Celtic folk group The Residuals always happy to celebrate Canada

The Residuals may draw their musical inspiration from Celtic nations, but they’re still proud of their Canadian roots.

The Saskatchewan folk band of Rick Kroener, Rob McInnis, Paul Runalls, and Jeremy A. Cook will be in Prince Albert on Canada Day to perform at the Canada Day Multicultural Celebration on the riverbank. Cook said the band always looks forward to the festivities.

“The Residuals are no stranger to Canada Day celebrations,” he said. “We’ve played in Saskatoon and Warman and I guess Prince Albert wants us, so off we come.”

Monday’s performance won’t be the first time they’ve played in Prince Albert. Previously, The Residuals hit the stage at the Rock Trout Café and Tapestrama.

On Canada Day, they’ll perform a mix of traditional Celtic tunes, plus some original music, including an ode to Canada Cook wrote called ‘The Maple Tree’.

“It’s celebrating everything I love about this country,” Cook said.

The group also likes to add some Celtic flair to popular favourites, something Cook calls the “Celtification” of music.

“We all have a great time playing with each other, just having fun on stage, trying to bring some fun to the audience as well, and giving everybody a good time,” Cook explained.

The Residuals began playing Celtic music in Saskatoon. Cook said the city has a strong tradition of Irish music, but at the time many of the best bands were away on the most important gig night of the year: St. Patrick’s Day.

“Demand was high,” Cook remembered. “We got together and said, ‘hey, we should play some music.’ We did that for a few years until 2006 when we said, ‘let’s do this regularly.’”

Since then, The Residuals have recorded three albums, the most recent of which ‘Looking Out for Better Weather’, came out a few months after COVID hit in 2020. Cook said the timing was unfortunate, and although the last few years haven’t been easy, the band continues to perform.

“We’re recovering at about the rate that everybody else is,” Cook said.

“We survived, we’re here, and we’re still playing music.”

The Residuals are one of six groups that will perform at the riverbank on Canada Day. Annette Campagne, Phil and Dallas Boyer, the Mariachi Latino Band, the Iron Eagle Drum and Dance Group, and Detour Country will also perform. The show starts at 5 p.m. on July 1.