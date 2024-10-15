Cellular Energy is Part of the Formula for Health

Some people just have more energy than others. You can pick them out of a crowd. They are running up the stairs, two at a time. Their toes are constantly tapping. They are ready for more fun and games when everyone else is exhausted. But is this outward show of energy a marker of good health?

The fact is everyone needs to have enough fuel in the tank to operate essential life systems. Our bodies need sufficient energy for breathing in and out and keeping organs operating. Beyond these necessary functions, energy might better be considered a lifestyle matter. Yoko Ono once quipped, “if you don’t have it, don’t bother with rock and roll.”

But are you wishing you had more of it? Don’t be misled by the quick fix. A caffeinated drink will pick up your pace. A chocolate bar will offer a sugar rush. But to appreciate the body’s own energy system and how you sustain energy, you need to understand what is happening at the cellular level.

Coenzyme Q10, or CoQ10 for short, is a compound produced by our bodies that plays a role in cellular energy production. If you think of each cell in the body as a factory that needs energy to operate, then CoQ10 are the battery chargers. There are other important components, but CoQ10 helps keep the machinery running smoothly.

It is found in virtually every cell in the body, with higher concentrations in organs with high energy demands, such as the heart, liver, and kidneys. Unfortunately, as we age, our bodies’ ability to produce CoQ10 diminishes.

That’s not ideal, since one of the benefits of CoQ10 is its role in maintaining cardiovascular health. The heart is an energy-hungry organ. Like fully charged batteries, CoQ10 keeps the supply of energy flowing to cardiac cells. CoQ10 also acts as an antioxidant, protecting heart cells from oxidative damage and reducing inflammation within the cardiovascular system. CoQ10 can help lower blood pressure, improve cholesterol profiles, and enhance overall heart function.

This is why you will see CoQ10 as an ingredient in the formulas of heart-healthy supplements in natural health food stores.

Studies have revealed that CoQ10 supplementation can be particularly beneficial for individuals with heart conditions, such as congestive heart failure and angina. It aids in improving the heart’s pumping capacity, alleviating symptoms, and enhancing quality of life.

The brain is another energy-intensive organ and CoQ10’s potential to enhance cellular energy production has made it a subject of interest among brain health researchers. Several studies suggest that CoQ10 supplementation may help protect against neurodegenerative diseases like Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s.

As an antioxidant, CoQ10 helps neutralize harmful free radicals in the body, preventing cellular damage and reducing the risk of chronic diseases. Free radicals are unstable molecules that can wreak havoc on our cells, leading to premature aging and a higher risk of conditions like cancer and heart disease. By bolstering the body’s antioxidant defenses, CoQ10 helps safeguard cells from oxidative stress.

For diabetics, CoQ10 can help manage blood sugar levels. Research suggests that CoQ10 supplementation can improve insulin sensitivity and reduce oxidative stress, both of which are factors in diabetes management. By enhancing the body’s ability to use insulin effectively, CoQ10 helps control blood sugar levels and reduce the risk of diabetes complications.

Most young and healthy people produce enough CoQ10 naturally. But since levels deplete with age, supplementing daily in the range of 100-200 mg is the typical recommendation. It’s safe at higher levels, but those on blood thinners, chemotherapy drugs, and antidepressants should consult with their doctor about possible interactions.

