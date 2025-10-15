Celebrity mixologists prepare their creations for Big Brothers Big Sisters ‘Mocktail Challenge’

It will be an exciting time Prince Albert next month when Big Brothers Big Sisters hosts their newest fundraiser in the city.

Big Brothers Big Sisters has teamed up with Community Alcohol Steering Committee for the ever first Mocktail Challenge on Nov. 15 at the Prince Albert Golf & Curling Centre.

“We were connecting with the Community Alcohol Strategy Steering Committee at the Community Networking Meetings and got to talking about how this would be a great twist on an event that Big Brothers Big Sisters does in Saskatoon where we could make a ‘Mocktail’ Challenge,” Big Brothers Big Sisters (BBBS) development coordinator Natasha Thomson said. “So we were inspired and we crated this partnership to create this event for the community.”

Thomson said the race is on to raise funds and mix creative drinks in support of the BBBS mentorship programs. A group of local celebrities “mocktail bartenders” have committed to raising $3,000 to $5,000 leading up to the main event on Friday, November 15 at the Prince Albert Golf and Curling Club.

“The fundraising is to help out community be healthier,” she said.

Thomson said they will compete in a lively, alcohol-free showdown to earn top honours and rally even more community support.

“There’s a real growing interest in Mocktails in recent years, and a lot of people are curious to try events and drinks that do not have alcohol,” Thomson said. “The Community Alcohol Strategy Steering Committee asked us if we would be interested in pursuing this because their mandate is responsible alcohol use and we thought that this would give an alternative to events that did have alcohol.

“We still do have events that have alcohol, but this was a chance to try something different.”

Thomson said the reception has been overwhelmingly positive so far. She said many people were very excited to hear about it because they also support responsible alcohol use.

“We are so happy that we have the community support to continues to do the work that we do and put on events like this,” Thomson said. “We could not do this work without the community.”

Six “mocktail bartenders” will be raising funds leading up to the event on Nov. 15.

The community is encouraged to support their favourite mocktail bartender online, come to the main event to taste the creations, and cheer on the competitors. To learn more or to make a donation visit: https://princealbert.bigbrothersbigsisters.ca/mocktail-challenge/

–with files from Jason Kerr/Daily Herald