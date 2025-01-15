Celebrating children and art at the Library

Beginning in the fall of 2023, La Ronge Artist, Annalisa Heppner, has led eight-week art sessions, introducing children ages seven to 12 to the arts at the Alex Robertson Public Library.

“We cover a variety of different mediums,” Heppner said in an interview with the Northern Advocate. “I wanted to help kids access and try out new techniques (and) new types of art, not just painting and drawing.”

The winter session, Winter in Muse, begins Jan. 21, and runs to March 20.

Heppner said, she’s “hoping to implement some sculpture, like 3D projects as well as some print making, basic print making techniques.”

Heppner said she plans out eight projects, one for each week. She needs to be conscious of time, as each session is there is one hour to possibly one-and-a- half hours. Each project is designed to be completed in the time allotted.

When planning she takes into consideration the age range and skill sets between seven and 12. “That’s why there’s a lot of prep that goes into things.”

As the program develops, Heppner thinks, “it would be kind of interesting to see if I could split by age groups … and have something a little more challenging for the older kiddos, but I also kind of very free range. Like, I prep these projects and I have then instruction, but I also want them to put their own twist on it.”

Both planning the projects and fitting to the timeframe can be challenging as considering the ages of the participants.

There are 22 spaces for the program, which is broken into two sessions weekly.

The sessions have the same plans with different students.

As she prepares for the new session, she is looking forward to trying some print making techniques with the groups, Heppner said. That was missed in the fall series due to illness.

“I’m a big supporter of community arts obviously, so also trying to bring that in a little bit to the next program. Particular[y I’m planning one project around skiing, like cross country skiing. I want t time it for around the same time the Loppet is happening out here. So, just to get them thinking about how the arts can connect to different events in the community I want to promote as well,” she said.

Since i’s inception there have been full classes, with a variety of children participating, Heppner said.

“There’s a pretty bid demand for art surprisingly … that’s good. It shows there’s a definite want for this type of programming.”

And how does she prepare and organize for such a tight schedule with so many budding artists?

It’s in the preparation and much on her own time.

“And I’m totally happy to do that. I mean it’s really rewarding for the kids to walk away with some quality artwork that they’re happy to like gift to people or just keep for themselves. … I’ve decided it’s a real big confidence boost to set them up for the best success and really kind of instill an interest in the fine arts,” Heppner said, adding her memories of school, art was minimal.

She hopes to encourage them to have “something that you know, dive a little deeper is so nice, I think.”

Heppner also ends each program with an art show. “that’s like a thing I’m adamant about. I want to have [the] kids kind of experience that and so it’s just a fun little celebration where they can show off their stuff to friends and family and talk about it.”

When planning programs Heppner said, she follows the school calendar, so some weeks are missed, depending on what’s happening.

“So this next programme is going to run from January to the middle of March. It’s pretty long stretch ,,, it’s important when you are working with students to follow the school calendar.

The most recent session, Fall into Art, ended with a public celebration and launch of a two-week exhibition of the children’s creations, Dec. 4, 2024.

The celebration happened in conjunction with the La Ronge Arts Council the launched their new Gallery in the Library. The children’s art collection was up in the Gallery until Dec. 13.

The program runs without cost due to sponsorship organized through the Library.