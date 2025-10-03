Celebrating 25 years: The Great Western Railway’s ingrained spirit

Shaynee Modien

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

The Shaunavon Standard

This fall, Great Western Railway is celebrating a significant milestone: 25 years of serving the southwest and its agricultural communities.

The company was established by local investors, including grain producers, ranchers, agricultural businesses, and communities, who came together to purchase and preserve the Southwest line. At the time, many tracks were being abandoned, but these local owners were determined to save this particular line, and it remains locally owned to this day.

According to Andrew Glastetter, General Manager of the Great Western Railway of Saskatchewan and President of the Western Canadian Short Line Railway Association, the company’s success can be attributed to its focus on customer service and creating a positive work environment.

“It all starts with maintaining focus on customer service and working towards making it a great place to work,” he states.

With its head office located in Shaunavon, (202 2nd Avenue West), the Great Western Railway has grown and evolved into a diversified company.

Over the years, the company has hauled a wide range of products, including dicalcium phosphate, grain, fertilizer, sand for fracking, and cement. Additionally, the company has expanded its services to include storing rail cars for other groups.

As the company continues to grow, Andrew emphasizes the importance of building the business on behalf of its shareholders and diversifying its operations in ways that add value to the communities it serves.

“We are always looking to build the business and diversify our operations in ways that make sense and add potential value to southwest Saskatchewan and the trade areas we serve,” he explains.

Agriculture and the energy industry have been a good fit for the company, and Andrew notes that the company is always looking for new opportunities.

Despite being one of the largest shortline companies in Western Canada, the Great Western Railway has maintained a strong relationship with its 400 shareholders and has worked with various groups, including its new affiliation with Eastend Scenic Rail Tours.

The concept of shortline railroads was born out of necessity, as larger rail companies abandoned tracks, forcing farmers to haul their products to massive grain terminals.

Communities banded together to start shortline railroads, and this collaborative spirit has been a foundation of the Great Western Railway since its inception 25 years ago.

To celebrate this milestone, the company hosted a 25th-anniversary event on September 19th at Christ the King Hall in Shaunavon. The evening featured snacks, cocktails, and speeches, with staff, shareholders and local dignitaries in attendance.

Although the event’s timing coincided with a busy period for local producers due to the delayed harvest, Andrew believed it was an important opportunity to express gratitude to the communities, shareholders, suppliers, and government officials who have supported the company over the years.

“25 years is a good opportunity to really celebrate and thank our communities we serve, along with our shareholders and suppliers and government officials – all who have been instrumental to our success in many ways in supporting the shortline in southwest Saskatchewan,” Andrew says.

Today, the GWR network stretches 120 miles west from Assiniboia to Shaunavon and a further 140 miles west and south around a horseshoe of track, and 61 miles southward from Assiniboia to Coronach, as well as north of Meyronne for 60 miles towards Swift Current where we serve terminal operations at Vanguard and Neville.