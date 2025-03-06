Celebrate Women’s Day on Saturday

Saturday is Women’s Day. Each year International Women’s Day is celebrated around the world on March 8.

Prince Albert Council of Women will celebrate Women’s Day with a Tea beginning at 2 p.m. at the Coronet Hotel. The celebration will include the induction of Dawn Kilmer into the Prince Albert Women’s Hall of Fame. Tickets are $30. To reserve your ticket call Randi (306) 961-4451 or Chrissy (306) 961-0213.

Dawn Kilmer is serving her second term as Ward 7 Councillor. She has also served the community as principal at Carlton Comprehensive High School and on the Raiders board of directors. On March 8 she will be recognized for the many ways she has served the community and continues to do so.

Around the world, thousands of events occur throughout March to mark the economic, political and social achievements of women. In many countries it is a holiday with parades.

The United Nations 2025 theme for International Women’s Day is “For all women and girls: Rights. Equality. Empowerment.”

The City of Prince Albert supports the Women’s Hall of Fame by hanging photographs of the annual award recipients on the wall at City Hall.

Prince Albert’s Women’s Hall of Fame is a great example of how women have provided leadership in our community. However, achieving an equal future for women and girls is an on-going challenge.