CEBL’s Saskatchewan Rattlers face early-season litmus test

Darren Zary

Saskatoon StarPhoenix

The Saskatchewan Rattlers are facing an early litmus test in the Canadian Elite Basketball League’s 2025 season.

After meeting the Calgary Surge on the road Friday, the Rattlers return home for a rematch against the Vancouver Bandits on Sunday afternoon (4 p.m., SaskTel Centre) followed by a rematch with the Scarborough Shooting Stars the following Friday in Saskatoon at the Snake Pit.

It just so happens that those three teams — Calgary (5-1), Vancouver (5-1) and Scarborough (3-0) — represent the top three squads in the current CEBL standings going into Friday’s action.

Saskatchewan (1-4) is coming off a big confidence-boosting win — their first of the season — over the reigning CEBL-champion Niagara River Lions in St. Catharines this past week.

By doing so, the Rattlers ended the River Lions’ 15-game win streak on home court.

All 10 CEBL teams were in action Friday for the very first time in league history.

Entering Friday’s game against the visiting Rattlers, the Surge were coming off a big win over the Bandits, who seemed untouchable through five games. It was Vancouver’s first loss, and was done so in convincing 95-80 fashion.

On Sunday, Saskatchewan faces the Bandits in a rematch after a lop-sided loss to them in the season-opener. Vancouver is an imposing opponent with the likes of Mitch Creek, Kyle Manga and former Rattler energizer Michael Nuga.

BOWDEN READY FOR HOME DEBUT

Rattler fans will get a chance to see recent addition Jordan Bowden for the first time in action at SaskTel Centre.

The 6-foot-6 American guard, who has previous CEBL experience with the Montreal Alliance, will make his Saskatchewan home debut against the Bandits after joining the Rattlers last week for road games in Scarborough and Niagara.

Bowden joins Nate Pierre-Louis, Jamir Chaplin and Australia’s Grant Anticevich as key Rattlers imports.

Bowden — who has some experience in the NBA G League and NBA Summer League following his collegiate career with the Tennessee Volunteers — made his professional debut back in 2020-21 with the Long Island Nets (NBA Brooklyn Nets affiliate) and also spent time with the Atlanta Hawks and Boston Celtics organizations.

“He’s a high-level, highly efficient shooter who brings a wealth of playing experience to our roster,” says Barry Rawlyk, Rattlers general manager and vice-president of basketball operations. “We signed Jordan with one clear goal: to make our offence more potent. He’s already proven he can do that, both in the CEBL and throughout his college career.

“Jordan is also a high-character individual who will contribute leadership and help strengthen our emerging team culture. We expect him to perform at a high level every night.”

During his five-year professional career, Bowden has a career average of 13.0 points, 3.7 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 28.6 minutes.

During the 2022-23 season — his final one with the Nets — he helped lead the Long Island Nets to a G League record of 23-9, the best in the Eastern Conference. The Nets reached the Eastern Conference finals before being eliminated by the 2023 G League-champion Delaware Blue Coats.

