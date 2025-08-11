CCC sends latest round of Canadian assistance to Ukraine

Daily Herald Staff

The Canadian Commercial Corporation (CCC) had announced the latest delivery of Canadian military assistance donated by the Department of National Defence (DND) to the government of Ukraine.

The donations were manufactured by Colt Canada in Kitchener, Ontario, then shipped by air to Ukraine. CCC President and CEO Bobby Kwon said CCC is working with DND to provide timely and effective sourcing of military equipment for the Ukrainian government.

Since the start of Russia’s war on Ukraine, CCC has facilitated the delivery of almost $2 billion of Canadian in-kind aid to Ukraine.

Kwon said in addition to delivering Canada’s military aid to Ukraine, this service also enables a wide range of Canadian government initiatives, including for urgent disaster relief, combating human trafficking, and supporting anti-terrorism efforts.

“CCC is proud to help deliver DND’s assistance to Ukraine. Our work ensures that critical aid reaches those who need it most, when it matters most. This mission reflects our deep commitment to supporting Canada’s international priorities and standing with our allies,” Kwon said in a press release.

Minister of National Defence David McGuinty said Canada remains steadfast in supporting Ukraine’s fight for its sovereignty, freedom, and territorial integrity.

“Our military support not only demonstrates our solidarity with the Ukrainian people but also reflects our shared dedication with our allies and partners to achieving a just and lasting peace as we continue to stand with Ukraine, we will actively seek opportunities for Canadian industry to supply tools and equipment essential to its defence,” McGuinty added.

CCC is an executing agency for the delivery of the Government of Canada’s in-kind foreign aid. Over the past 60 years, CCC’s Sourcing for Canadian aid delivery service has provided a specialized procurement solution to quickly and efficiently deliver Canadian donations in rapidly changing environments.