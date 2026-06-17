CBC Big Six Docuseries features Moosomin Senior Rangers

Ashley Bochek

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

The World-Spectator

The Moosomin Senior Rangers along with seven other local senior hockey teams will be featured in a pilot called Barn Burners being released this October.

CBC purchased the docuseries and will be producing a series based on local senior hockey teams and players who are part of the Big Six league.

Paul Stapleton of the Moosomin Senior Rangers said producers from Toronto and Vancouver came to Moosomin last fall to shoot parts of the pilot.

“The Big Six League has an annual fall meeting and the idea was brought to us last fall, in the 2025 season, that there was a documentary company based out of BC that was interested in putting this docuseries together inspired by the series Shoresy, which was a spin-off of Letterkenny.

“So they thought it would be a good idea to get a more true-to-life docuseries on senior hockey, on how all the communities are involved, and how rivalries are built between the communities. Also the backgrounds of all the players involved, and their day-to-day life outside of going to the rink. With raising a family, and then going to work at six in the morning and then going to the rink from 8 pm until 10 at night, travelling, trying to balance work and home life while still playing hockey.”

CBC recently bought the docuseries and named it Barn Burner.

“When it was brought forward at our fall meeting, at that point it was still just a pilot, CBC had not purchased the docuseries at that point. The producers wanted to put the pilot together to see if there was any interest.

“So then all of the general managers in the Big Six League agreed that we would partake and help them out in any aspect that we could. Then, that entailed each team to have a member to represent the team, just to help keep in contact with the producers. I was elected the member for the Rangers. I was in contact with some of the producers that were based in Toronto and Vancouver last summer, and put together a list of guys on our team who were interested in being part of it. There were zoom calls and an interviewing process to get some insight into their day-to-day life. There were a variety of players that were involved with each team throughout the individual communities.”

Stapleton explains each team in the Big Six League will be part of the production.

“It’s all the teams in the league. So last year, all eight teams were involved, Wawota, Carlyle, Kipling, Moosomin, Redvers, Carnduff, Bienfait, and Oxbow.”

Stapleton says the production crew visited each community this past fall.

“So last fall each team had a visit from the film crew, and they spent a day or two day in each community. They were in Moosomin early November. They spent a day filming people, interviewing people, and then they put the pilot together after they visited all eight communities. They built the pilot, then sold it to CBC, very recently. CBC just announced that they’re going to run the pilot, and at least one season of the show, so filming starts again in October.

“The producers are extremely happy that CBC picked the pilot up, and announced it. If you went on the CBC website it shows upcoming fall viewings, and it’s listed on there, so that’s exciting. It’s called Barn Burners.”

Stapleton says the production crew involved local businesses in filming.

“Some of the previous interviews of players will be in the pilot. We also got some local businesses involved, for instance, us players, every Friday go to Witch’s Brew for morning breakfast, so I told the producers this is how some of the businesses support us in other ways, so they would’ve interviewed Sandra of Witch’s Brew, and they followed me when I went to the Spectator to pick up some of our stickers and prints, then they followed me to the local sports store, Moosomin Sports Excellence.

“It wasn’t just all hockey-based, a lot of it they wanted to show the communities, and what builds our part of the province.

“Some of our players have their own family business, so then they would talk to them and did some filming with them, there’s a lot to do with the community as well, and how involved it is, and how the town rallies around the teams.”