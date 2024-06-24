Catholic Division to again partner with University of Saskatchewan

The Prince Albert Catholic School Division had an agreement this school year with the University of Saskatchewan College of Nursing to host 12 nursing students for the completion of their practicum in community nursing in 2023. That program is continuing in the next school year according to a report at the board of education’s regular meeting on June 17.

Next school year the division will have 14 students and each student will complete 216 hours, two days a week from September until December of 2024.

“We’re happy to be continuing the partnership with the University of Saskatchewan Nursing and the clinical placements,” education director Lorel Trumier said. “There’s a strong support for that.”

Nursing students will be involved in creating health teaching, health promotion and disease prevention strategies. The nursing students will also develop resources for staff and students according to school needs.

“We know that those nurses are needed in our community and we know that when they have an opportunity to be in our schools, they learn more about the community, and they learn more about the children and educating children,” Trumier said.

“It could be other curricular areas that we’re teaching at different age groups and they’re there to support that,” Trumier said.

Nurses will be able to do presentations around energy drinks and vaping or other health related subjects.

St. John Community School, St. Francis School, Ecole St. Anne School and Ecole Holy Cross School, Ecole St. Mary High School and St. Catherine School will each have two nursing students assigned.

“I think this is a partnership that benefits both our students as well as being nursing students that are completing their placements,” Trumier said.

Catholic School Division trustees receive year-end mental health report

Prince Albert Catholic School Division trustees received an outline of mental health and well-being initiatives and supports in the division achievements at their regular meeting on June 17.

Superintendent Charity Dmytruk provided the update. Director of education Lorel Trumier said mental health and well-being are top of mind in the division.

“We’ve made it a priority in our strategic plan and, more importantly, we’ve made it a priority for our children,” Trumier said.

“We want to create an environment where our children learn how to support themselves and when those who need (support) recognize the signals that they need some assistance, as well as find some strategies to actually move that forward in a positive way,” she added.

Trumier said the Catholic Family Services rapid access counselling has been invaluable in the division.

“They’ve done some really good work to help us get that into our schools, so want to acknowledge the good work of Louise Zurowski and her team there to make that happen,” she said.

Trumier said that also appreciate the staff in the school division who support different endeavors. Another example is the Mental Health Capacity Building partnership with the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) at St. John Community School.

The MHCB initiative focuses on prevention, health promotion, early identification and intervention by helping youth better manage their feelings and find help if they become overwhelmed.

The MHCB pilot started at St. John Community School in September, 2022. The initiative operates 12 months a year and focuses on community outreach in the summer.

“There’s so many good things that are really benefiting all of our schools, not just St. John,” Trumier said.

michael.oleksyn@paherald.sk.ca