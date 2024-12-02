Catholic Division schools receiving network upgrades

Schools in the Prince Albert Catholic School Division will be seeing improved networks in the coming months.

According to an update provided to the Catholic School Division board of education during their regular meeting on Nov. 25, SaskTel is transitioning the division away from their current version of the LANspan service.

“The network upgrades are definitely things that we were looking toward accomplishing and having done over time and (working) with SaskTel here on this to really move things forward,” Education Director Lorel Trumier said.

The LANSpan is designed to interconnect Local Area Networks (LANs) in two or more locations to provide access to mission critical information and to reduce the cost of managing distributed information

The conversion process is being implemented during October, November and December

“We’re pleased about that and improving our speed in our schools,” Trumier said.

The division will be transitioning to the Lanspan IP Service (LSIP). The LSIP service will allow the division more detailed information on the performance of the network. They will be able to access network reports on CPU usage, traffic in and out and device status/response time at any time from their web portal.

“I think that’s critical here as we move forward in the work that we need to do with students,” Trumier said. “(It’s critical) that we have the ability to be connected with better network services.”

The board was also updated on happenings during the Advent season during the meeting with events such as the Elementary Band Christmas Concert on Dec. 11 and the High School Band Concert on Dec. 17

“We’re going to be entering the Advent season here in our schools and there’s always so much going on,” Trumier said.

“The priority in the next few weeks before Christmas (is) that we prepare for the coming of Christ and celebrating Jesus’ birthday in our schools,” she added.