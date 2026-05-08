Catholic Division refines education philosophy policy

The Prince Albert Catholic School Division has refined its Core Values to better align with the Five Marks of Catholic Education.

Trutees voted in favour of the move at their Monday meeting following an education philosophy review.

“As a policy, we review these matters every five years,” Education Director Lorel Trumier said. “We did work with Monsignor Maurice Fiolleau to review our philosophy statement and essentially the Board of Education directs us as staff to ensure that our Catholic values support our permeation within our work.

Trumier said the policy aligns with the Sacred Congregation for Catholic Education document from the Vatican.

The Division also conducted a Core Values review. Trumier said the division’s vision and mission remain the same, but they want to focus more on the five marks.

The five core values are ‘Inspired in a God-centred life’, ‘Respect the dignity of all as we are created in God’s image’, ‘Build a sense of belonging in communion in Christ’, ‘Witness and permeate our Catholic faith in all we do’ and ‘Serve others, inspired by Jesus Christ and guided by Gospel values.’ Or as described in the five words Inspired, Respect, Belong, Witness and Serve.

Trumier said that the changes make the concepts easier to understand.

“I think that is more tangible and concrete for parents, students, staff to understand what we’re trying to do in our Catholic schools and live a God-centred life,” she explained.

She added that the changes clarify and refine their work as a Catholic School Division.

“(This is) very much inspired by the Holy See’s work and advising us in that manner,” Trumier said.

Trumier said that maybe people are not aware of this policy, but the changes were more about refinement.

“What happens with policy is it’s overarching the entire system. It is really one of those very fundamental foundational philosophy elements that we need to have (something) very tangible for everyone involved so that they know we are a Catholic school system,” Trumier said.

“What we do is adhere to and align to our gospel values that have been provided to us with Jesus as models.”

She added that it comes into every part of the education system.

“What we teach in science, what we teach in math, what we teach in our schools will be aligned with this understanding at play,” Trumier said.

Board Direction and Policy revisions can occur during each meeting of the Board of Education as policies come up for review.

michael.oleksyn@paherald.sk.ca