Catholic Division receives nonviolent crisis intervention training funding

The Prince Albert Catholic School Division has received a $10,000 grant from the Ministry of Education for nonviolent crisis intervention training.

Superintendent Charity Dmytruk provided an update on the grant during a meeting in December.

Director of education Lorel Trumier said the board is grateful to have the opportunity to apply for these types of grants.

“To have nonviolent crisis training and intervention training for all of our staff, it’s been well received when we do it,” Trumier said.

The grant covers nonviolent crisis intervention training for staff such as Educational Assistants (EAs), teachers, school administrators and other staff.

“We do have a rotation already for our educational assistants that they must participate in it,” Trumier said.

The first part was to train two staff to train the other staff. Superintendent Robert Tessier and Terri-Lynn Tremblay Coordinator of Student Support Services were the two staff who completed the training.

The second portion was used to pay for a portion to train all Educational Assistants (EAs), teachers, school administrators and other staff.

“It does help them in the work that they do,” Trumier said. “We’re appreciative of the grant that’s provided … from the Ministry of Education.”

Nonviolent Crisis Intervention trains staff with skills to de-escalate crisis situations and effectively respond to challenging behaviours.

The program emphasizes early recognition of escalating warning signs, effective communications strategies and trauma-informed approaches. It provides structured, evidence-based techniques to prevent the need for physical intervention whenever possible.

