Catholic Division raising awareness around Property Tax Designatio

The Prince Albert Catholic School Division recently began a Property Tax Designation awareness campaign.

During the board of education’s regular meeting on Monday, Feb. 10, director of education Lorel Trumier asked the board for ideas to raise awareness about how Catholic constituents can designate their taxes to the Catholic School Division.

“It’s really important that we are communicating with our constituents within our Community, our Catholic constituents, and we know that in the city of Prince Albert that they have to take an extra step to have their taxes designated to the Catholic School Division,” Trumier said.

She said every year the division and board revisit the campaign and how it is shared to help ensure that Catholic constituents are aware of the process. They currently use methods such as notices in church bulletins and the division’s ‘Did You Know’ publications, notices on Edsby and school registration forms, having school administration remind parents at registration time, and notices on the division website. City of Prince Albert forms to designate taxes are also available from secretaries at Prince Albert Catholic schools.

Trumier said the division is always looking for what would be the most effective way to share this information.

“We know that there are tools available to us that perhaps weren’t available to us in the past,” she explained.

Trumier said simple strategies like making the forms available at churches, as was suggested at the meeting, would be effective.

“It makes it easier for, for example, the seniors to designate their taxes or the families who don’t have time to go to the City Hall or go to the website to go and look at it and find it,” she said. “I think that those were great suggestions for us to do.”

