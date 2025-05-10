Catholic Division preparing for upcoming Catholic Education Week

Catholic Education Week runs from May 25 to June 1 and the Prince Albert Catholic School Division is planning events ahead of the week.

The theme of Catholic Education Week this year is “Catholic Education: Pilgrims of Hope” and the recognition of a Jubilee Year as declared by the late Pope Francis. Students in all Catholic divisions will take time to pray and celebrate Catholic education.

Director of Education Lorel Trumier said that the week was a great way to spotlight Catholic education.

“Catholic Education Week is always a highlight in our sector,” she said. “With Catholic School Boards, we know that our religious coordinators across the province have been working to get ready for this week and it’s a great opportunity to highlight what we do differently in our schools.”

Trumier said the week is important because it celebrates how special Catholic education is in Saskatchewan.

For Catholic Education Week they will also announce the winners of the Catholic Education Service Awards for 2025. The awards recognize past and present staff members who were nominated by others in the school division.

“We like to also acknowledge and highlight the efforts of those people,” Trumier said.

She added that Catholic Education Week is a national celebration.

“We’re able to join in a manner in which we celebrate our Catholic faith right across the country, so it’s quite a unique window of time to celebrate our faith,” she said.

Each day of the week will also have a special reflection or sub-theme which is added to help students and staff reflect on being Pilgrims of Hope. The sub-theme for Monday, May 26 is ‘By honouring human dignity’, for Tuesday, May 27 it is ‘by caring for creation’, for Wednesday, May 28 it is ‘by responding to the poverties in our world’, for Thursday, May 29 it is ‘by serving in solidarity’ and for Friday, May 30 it is ‘by living as peacemakers.’

“It’s even more important that we journey together and the Jubilee Year is about that pilgrimage to our faith,” Trumier said. “I feel like it’s even that much more important to highlight this.”

On May 29, Catholic Schools in Saskatchewan will mark World Catholic Education Day with a Liturgy.

