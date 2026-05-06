Catholic Division preparing for Catholic Education Week

Catholic Education Week runs from May 10 to May 17 and the Prince Albert Catholic School Division is planning events in celebration.

This year’s theme is “Catholic Education: Pilgrims of Hope: On the Paths of Holiness”. It also recognizes a Jubilee Year as declared by the late Pope Francis. Students in all Catholic divisions will take time to pray and celebrate Catholic education as part of the week.

Director of Education Lorel Trumier said the week is a great way to spotlight Catholic education.

“Every day there are special prayers and activities happening at all of our schools,” Trumier said.

Ahead of Catholic Education Week the division announced the winners of the Catholic Education Service Awards for 2026. The awards recognize past and present staff members who were nominated by others in the school division. This year’s recipients are Gwen Clyke from the Education Centre and Jean and Darrell Oleksuik who work at Ecole St. Mary and Ecole St. Anne.

“Our recipients of our Catholic Education Service Award (are) very good people doing very good work, and their community and peers have nominated them for the award,” Trumier said. “Service is about serving others, and we certainly have three really responsive people to serving others. We’re lucky to have them working for us in our school division.”

See future editions of the Daily Herald for profiles of the winners, who will receive the awards at their home parishes.

Trumier added that Catholic Education Week is a national celebration.

Each day of the week will also have a special reflection or sub-theme which is added to help students and staff reflect on being Pilgrims of Hope. The sub-theme for Monday, May 11 is ‘Peace be With You’, for Tuesday, May 12 it is ‘God Loves You’, for Wednesday, May 13 it is ‘Christ Saves You’, for Thursday, May 14 it is ‘The Holy Spirit Lives in You’ and for Friday, May 15 it is ‘Together on the Journey.’

On May 14, Catholic Schools in Saskatchewan will mark World Catholic Education Day with a Liturgy.

“And on World Catholic Education Day, which is Thursday, May 14, we would have a special liturgy where we’ll be joining schools across the country to pray for Catholic education,” Trumier said.

Michael.oleksyn@paherald.sk.ca