Catholic Division pleased with graduation rates

Recent education data released by the provincial government shows the Prince Albert Catholic School Division continues to meet or exceed graduation rates in comparison to the rest of Saskatchewan.

École St. Mary High School’s graduation rates and achievement results continue their upward trend of graduating more students than the provincial graduation rates. This year the school met or outperformed the rest of the province in five of six categories.

Director of education Lorel Trumier said the division is happy they are so consistent in this data each year,

“We are obviously very pleased that in most categories we outperform the provincial averages once again, with very notable rates when it comes to our First Nation Metis achievement rates,” she said. “I think we have 80 per cent of our students achieving a graduation within a five-year period, so that’s pretty impressive that we get most of our students through.

“Obviously, we want 100 per cent of our students graduating, but we know that we outperform the provincial for averages and have done so for the past several years.”

Trumier noted the consistency of the rate for the past five years.

“(We are) very pleased about that as well. I think there’s some great work happening with our students. They’re persevering and our teachers are working with them to achieve these results along with their families to support them. I think it’s a community effort for sure to get this done.”

The province monitors graduation rates for Non-First Nation, Métis and Inuit (non-FNMI) students, First Nation, Métis and Inuit (FNMI) students, and all students combined.

The graduation rates for Ecole St. Mary High School have met or outperformed the provincial results in all categories since the province started a growth plan in 2020 focused on eliminating the disparity between FNMI and non-FMNI students.

Roughly 55 per cent of Prince Albert Catholic School Division FNMI students graduate within three years of starting high school. That’s above the 48 per cent three-year graduation rate for FNMI students across the rest of the province. For non-FNMI students, 91 per cent graduate within three years in the Prince Albert Catholic School Division, while the provincial rate is 89 per cent.

Of the PA Catholic FNMI students who do not graduate within three years, 78 per cent graduate in five years. For the rest of Saskatchewan, that number is 57 per cent.

The data provided by the province in 2024 compared historically to the year 2012-2013. This data is still relevant to the recent numbers.

In that year PA Catholic saw 75 per cent of all students graduate in three years compared to 71 per cent in the province. In FNMI the division saw 45 per cent while the province saw 41 per cent. In non-FNMI the division saw 92 per cent graduate and the province saw 83 per cent.

For the five-year graduation rates in 2012-2013 in the combined category 82 per cent graduated in the division and 81 per cent graduated. In FNMI, the division saw 71 per cent while the province saw 54 per cent. In non-FNMI the division saw 92 per cent graduate and the province saw 88 per cent.

“Our students are involved in the arts, sports, practical and applied art courses, trades and skills, sciences or all academics, there is a pathway for all students at École St. High School,”

Board chair Suzanne Stubbs said in a press release. “Congratulations to students and staff.”

When all graduation rates are combined for this year, 75 per cent of Prince Albert Catholic Division students graduate. The provincial rate is 79 per cent. The five-year graduation rate for the Catholic Division is 89 per cent while the provincial rate in 87 per cent.

