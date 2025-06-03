Catholic Division planning to advocate for City/School Board Liaison Committee

The Prince Albert Catholic School Division discussed meetings with local school boards and officials during their regular meeting on May 26.

The division is planning a meeting with the Saskatchewan Rivers School Division for 2026. It also wants to advocate for the city/school board liaison committee to continue.

On May 20, Prince Albert City Council passed a motion to place the Advisory Meeting committees on hold pending the approval of the city’s Strategic Plan. The recommendation was to dissolve the City/School Board Liaison Committee and meet with the Mayor on an informal basis.

After taking some recommendations from trustees, it was decided that Trumier would write a letter advocating the continuation of the committee.

Trumier said the division wants to ensure trustees would be able to meet with Mayor Bill Powalinsky. Trumier said the board welcomes the opportunity to have a committee active.

“We really have not had the opportunity to meet with the new mayor and have the opportunity to discuss the unique aspects of school division operations within the city of Prince Albert,” director of education Lorel Trumier said.

“We’ll just obviously welcome our mayor to be open to that opportunity to meet. We’ll send something in in a positive way. It is clearly to build relationships.”

In the memo to the board it said that City of Prince Albert administration would advise on the status of the committee once a decision was made.

The Catholic Division and Saskatchewan Rivers School Division try to meet yearly and on May 27 the Catholic Division extended an invitation for the annual meeting to be held in March of 2026.

“We like to do some work specifically to liaison with the Sask Rivers School division,” Trumier said. “Obviously at different events like the School Boards Association meetings, there are opportunities for informal discussion. But this gives us this opportunity to look at the needs of the City of Prince Albert, uniquely.”

She said that both divisions serve the community in similar ways.

“Both school divisions do really good work and we just do things differently within the faith-based environment,” Trumier said.

