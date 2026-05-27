Catholic Division passes balanced budget dipping into reserves for fourth consecutive year

For the fourth straight year, the Prince Albert Catholic School Division passed a balanced budget by dipping into its reserves.

The board of education made the decision during their meeting on Monday evening after a presentation by Chief Financial Officer Greg McEwen.

“Our school division has a plan to utilize all of the revenue that we’ve been allocated for that year for education and operations purposes,” McEwen said. “There’s no amount left over that we are saving or putting into reserves. We do have a plan within that budget to utilize some what we call restricted reserves for their required purposes.”

During the meeting, McEwen said balancing the budget was a prudent use of reserves.

“All of our reserves that we have are all there for specific purposes, but some of those purposes are restricted by external providers and some of those purposes are restricted by our board decisions,” he explained.

Budget numbers provided by McEwen show the Catholic Division expects $40,936,429 in revenue. Most of that revenue will come from the Ministry of Education’s annual grant of $33,288,346.

The division expects $41,568,896 in expenditures for 2026-27, creating a projected deficit of roughly $633,467. After making cash adjustments, the budget is at zero or a balanced budget from the initial revised cash position of negative $127,292.

To get to the positive cash position the division will fund it using restricted reserves and what remains will be allocated to discretionary reserves.

“We can only use them (restricted reserves) for specific purposes,” McEwen said. “We’re not just utilizing them to get to a balance point. We’re using them for exactly what they’re intended for our internal reserves, that’s where we’re putting $2,000 into internally restricted, but basically we’re break-even basis on the year.”

He added that the division is using all of the money allocated for education purposes.

That deficit comes from planned asset purchases of computer hardware for schools across the division.

“The vast majority of that is related to specific programs and we have funds from those programs to fund that deficit,” McEwen said.

The division has reached a balanced budget in this way for the last four years and McEwen believes that trend will continue.

“We know that costs continue to increase in general and especially for school divisions,” he said. “We see costs associated with our student supports and specific school needs continue to increase. We know it continues to cost more to maintain and repair our facilities, to purchase computer hardware.”

McEwen noted that the compute hardware purchasing is a trend that is also likely to continue.

“What everyone’s seeing in general is the demand for AI resources continues to increase and the cost of hardware seems to be going up too, accordingly,” he explained. “We definitely experience that.”

He added that they have to build budgets with anticipation of increases in costs.

“What we’re seeing and what we built into our budget is an anticipation of increase in some areas—significant increase in costs. We know that we have limited financial resources to work with to address those costs, and we do the best that we can to make that all work,” McEwen said.

The division is planning to add $97,870 to their discretionary reserves. Some examples of reserves used to get to balance were the Computer Replacement Reserve and the CEC Replacement Reserve.

This year, the division budgeted $28,493,637 for instruction which includes teacher salaries, EA salaries and includes resources for students.

Director of education Lorel Trumier noted that each budget year is not easy.

“We’re grateful that the ministry is observing some areas that require support, such as maintaining our facilities in PMR and capital projects.” Trumier said.

The PMR budget allocation is $1,044,00. Trumier also noted continued funding for classroom complexity in the budget.

“There’s been some improvement and some support with the class complexity and multi-year funding agreement. Those things help to be able to sustain some of the good work that’s happening. We’re grateful that we were able to get to the point where we’re going to manage our budget and I don’t think that we’re in a good place,” Trumier said.

“I know some school divisions are not as fortunate, but I also would salute the team of people that build it because we’re trying to do what makes sense for our students and the students come first,” she added.

michael.oleksyn@paherald.sk.ca