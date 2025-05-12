Catholic Division not affected by discontinuing of departmental exams

In April, the province announced it is winding down the Grade 12 provincial examination program at the end of August 2025 as work continues to develop a province-wide student assessment program.

The province said in a press release that discontinuing provincial exams will create a more equitable system for Grade 12 students. Saskatchewan is currently the only province where some students are required to write provincial examinations in certain Grade 12 subjects while others are not.

In the 2023-24 school year, only 25 per cent of students needed to complete a provincial exam.

Students at Ecole St. Mary High School were among those who did not have to write departmental exams because all teachers at the school were accredited. Prince Albert Catholic School Division Education Director Lorel Trumier said that means the change will have little impact on the division.

“For our school division, the impact is not so great because we have always assured our students that we would have accredited teachers, so they would not have to write it,” she explained.

“That was always something that we worked very hard to make sure that our students had—that opportunity. Our teachers were well trained in those areas. We’re not going to operate any differently. We’re going to make sure we have the best staff in front of our students at all times.”

Trumier said she understood that certain divisions did not have accredited teachers, which was completely acceptable and certain students did have to take departmental examinations.

“I know that the education sector has been talking for many years about some changes to this process to have a better access to programming across the province where they do not have to write a departmental exam. With the lifting of that and the discontinuing of the department exam, it’s going to impact students across the province,” Trumier said.

Education Minister Everett Hindley said in a press release that they made the decision after receiving feedback received from school board trustees, teachers, and families across the province.

Adults and home-based learners will be able to enroll in Grade 12 courses through the Saskatchewan Distance Learning Centre or applicable post-secondary institutions to earn Grade 12 credits.

According to the province, the Ministry of Education continues to collaborate with education partners on the Saskatchewan Student Assessment program (SSA) announced in November 2024.

When implemented, SSA will provide parents, students and teachers a snapshot of student performance in Grades 5 and 9 mathematics and Grades 4, 7 and 10 English language arts as well as a common understanding of what it means to be at grade level. The SSA program is being developed as part of the Provincial Education Plan.

The goals of the SSA program are to provide a fair and objective measure of how students are doing, help guide instruction and assist schools, school systems and government in improving student achievement.

Second round of innovation fund applications to open in Catholic School Division

After Ecole Holy Cross teacher Simon Lambert was successful in the first round of funding announcements from the Teacher Innovation Fund in 2024, the Prince Albert Catholic School Division is opening up chances for teachers to apply again for the 2025-2026 school year.

Director of education Lorel Trumier updated the board on the new round of applications during their regular meeting on May 5. She said the Ministry of Education is providing the opportunity as part of the Budget announcements.

“Teachers can apply for any innovations and initiatives that they want and possibly receive up to $75,000,” Trumier said. “The first year that (opportunity) was provided, Simon Lambert was successful for Ecole Holy Cross and we’re excited to see what our teachers are going to bring forward.”

Lambert received $70,000 to equip his classroom with microphones, adaptable desks that can be converted to standing desks, and other items. That pilot project will run until the end of the current school year.

Trumier said teachers who were not successful the first time around can reapply with a new project or the same one.

“(We are) looking forward to seeing what the initiatives are and the innovations in the program. It’s a quick turnaround. May 23, I believe, is the due date so that information is going out to staff.”

Renovation required for roof repairs at Ecole Holy Cross

A previously approved Preventative Maintenance and Renewal (PMR) project in the Prince Albert Catholic School Division will require some more work to be done before it can be completed.

Some renovations will be required before the new HVAC unit can be installed at Ecole Holy Cross.

“There’s an HVAC unit that’s going to be changed up on the roof of Ecole Holy Cross. And because of the size of that new unit and new bylaws that now will require safer distance between the unit and the walkway for the any employees or workers to get in and around it requires a bit of a renovation on the top of that to provide a barrier for falls,” director of education Lorel Trumier said.

Administration worked with Prakash Consulting to create a tender for the project, which was posted on March 26. Clark Roofing was the successful bid among two requests for proposals (RFPs).

“This is good work that’s going to happen,” Trumier said. “We went through the RFP process last night, it was awarded and we’ll be on our way to getting the HVAC unit as well as the fall protection area managed.”

michael.oleksyn@paherald.sk.ca