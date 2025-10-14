Catholic Division highlights next Strategic Plan in SCC report

A provincial program and the next Strategic Plan will be the focus when trustees from the Prince Albert Catholic School Division make their School Community Council (SCC) reports for October and November.

Director of Education Lorel Trumier presented the report to trustees during their regular meeting on Oct. 6. Trumier said there are several items the division is working on with SCCs.

“We’ll be getting some feedback regarding a strategic plan for the next four years for 2026 to 2030. That’s one of the elements that we were highlighting,” Trumier said.

“I will be looking forward to going to the SCCs and meeting with them and sharing the results more intimately with them and discussing what their hopes and dreams are for their children’s education.”

In September, the province announced applications for the new School Playground Equipment Grant program are now open. This program will support the creation of safe, accessible playgrounds on school operated property throughout Saskatchewan.

Eligible projects can receive up to $50,000 in matching funds to build a new playground. Funds can also be used to add new equipment or replace components on an existing playground.

“The other piece is definitely encouraging them to see the new program that is coming from the government of Saskatchewan regarding playground grant opportunity,” Trumier said. “We want to make sure that we share that information as well.”

The application period will run from Sept 9, 2025, to Feb. 25, 2026, on a first-come, first served basis.

The program will be administered in partnership with the Saskatchewan Parks and Recreation Association (SPRA).

The program is open to school community councils and parent groups affiliated with publicly funded schools, school divisions and First Nation schools in Saskatchewan.

Publicly funded schools include: public, separate, Francophone, Independent (including alternative independent schools, associate schools,

Trustees meet with local MLAs

Trustees also met with Prince Albert Carlton MLA and a representative from Prince Albert Northcote MLA Alana Ross’s office on Friday, Oct. 3.

Trumier said that the meeting was a successful discussion on the division’s successes and challenges.

“We just had that meeting (Oct. 3) and I would say (we were) very successful in that, you know, they were present, they were listening, what they’ve actually indicated like to meet with us again,” Trumier said.

She noted that Kasun made a point of emphasizing wanting to meet in the future.

“We are very happy about the fact that he wants to meet again, and we’ll meet with the MLAs to discuss those matters that are important to us locally, so (we are) happy about that,” Trumier said.

michael.oleksyn@paherald.sk.ca