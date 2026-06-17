Catholic Division approves new AI policy ahead of next school year

The Prince Albert Catholic School Division has finalized development of an Artificial Intelligence (AI) policy with the goal of addressing the growing technological trend.

The board approved the policy, which has separate sections for students, teachers, and school operations, during their Monday board meeting. The policy restricts the use of AI-enabled wearable devices and other emerging technologies unless expressly authorized. Staff and students may also be required to participate in AI education and professional development.

The policy says students and teachers can use AI, but the tools must be approved by the school division and must be used in an ethical manner. The policy comes into effect on Aug. 1.

Director of education Lorel Trumier said that the policy was developed with some safeguards in place. The division will retain oversight, approval, monitoring and continuous review of AI use.

“It’s really important that we support our staff and students in how to manage a new tool such as AI,” Trumier said. “It has very high potential to impact education in both positive and negative ways, and so we wanted to make sure that we have some guardrails to support the use of it.”

On May 15, Pope Leo released an encyclical letter that served as a guiding principle in development of the policy. The encyclical is referenced numerous times throughout the school division document.

Trumier said the letter spoke about the importance of safeguarding the human person, and that served as a guiding principle for the policy.

She added that splitting the policy into three categories allowed the division to cover all bases.

“I think what we’ve tried to do is be as thorough as we can to safeguard (the) privacy (and) security of our students and staff,” Trumier said. “We also try to prioritize our faith and recognize that maintaining the human dignity of people along the way.”

According to the policy, AI can be used for instruction, assessment, provided students and staff follow school division guidelines.

Because the technology is evolving so quickly the board also passed a motion to allow Trumier bring the policy back for review at her judgement. Initially it was set to be reviewed every five years, but the board felt that leaving it to Trumier’s discretion would serve the policy better.

“I did discuss this with the board on a few occasions that we may not know what we don’t know yet,” Trumier said. “It would be important to perhaps review this as early as within a year from now because things are changing very quickly.”

In January, Giancarlo Bratto made a presentation on the acceptable use of AI to the School Community Councils for their Networking session. Trumier said Bratto used a great analogy during the presentation.

“He has a beautiful analogy that indicated that when the Internet first came into education, it went through education like a hot air balloon: slowly but surely, everybody began to use it. But AI is like a rocket,” Trumier explained.

She said that the analogy also helped guide the division in helping to develop the policy.

“I’ve been thinking a lot about that in a sense that what we definitely need to do is teach our children how to use that tool because it is going to be a part of their world around them and to do it in a responsible way,” Trumier said.

Trumier said that they could not wait around for a perfect policy for AI so they had to create one that could be flexible.

“We need to be understanding it and using it to ensure that we have high quality educational opportunities that are authentic, that prioritize human generation of work for our students and that we’ve you know done it in an academic and with integrity through the academic process,” she said.

michael.oleksyn@paherald.sk.ca