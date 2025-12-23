Catholic Division approves 2026-2027 calendar, awaits Ministry approval

The Prince Albert Catholic Division board of education gave approval to the 2026-2027 school year calendar at their regular meeting on Dec. 15.

The calendar is tentative until the Ministry of Education gives final approval.

“It’s an important last step, but we will move forward with this draft calendar for the purpose of planning and preparation,” director of education Lorel Trumier said. “We’ll see if our compliance approval is provided from the Ministry.”

In the draft, school will begin on Wednesday, Sept. 2 next school year because of where Labour Day has landed this calendar year, with teachers having assigned teacher time on Aug. 26, 27, 28, 29 and 31.

The Teacher’s Convention is scheduled for March 12. High School conferences are on Nov. 17 and April 28.

The last day of Semester 1 for High School is Jan. 27, 2027. Elementary Conferences are on Oct. 19 to 22, 2026 and Feb. 1 to 4, 2027. Christmas break will be from Monday, Dec. 22 until Jan. 4. The February break is from Feb.16 to 19, 2027 and there is an Easter break from March 26 until April 5, 2027 with Good Friday on March 26. The last day of classes will be on June 24 of 2027.

The calendar is expected to be approved by the province by May at the latest. Trumier said the division is being proactive on the calendar for 2026-2027.

“Generally, the calendar does not have to be submitted until May and obviously we’re trying to be much more planned and prepared and so we are in that position to submit it early and hopefully we’ll have a final approval,” she explained.

The calendar includes 315 minutes of instruction per day and 951.75 hours of instruction per school year as directed in the Education Act.

School will begin before Labour Day next school year, with Labour Day landing on Sept. 7.

According to the Education act, any year when the statutory holiday occurs on Sept. 5 or later, the education minister can choose to start school during the previous week before the holiday.

The legislation to start school after Labour Day was introduced in 2011.

