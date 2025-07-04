Catholic Board updated on ISSI partnership with PBCN

The Prince Albert Catholic School Division and Peter Ballantyne Cree Nation (PBCN) have extended a partnership to connect student learning to Indigenous heritage and culture.

During the board of education’s regular meeting on June 16, Superintendent Charity Dmytruk updated the board on the progress of this initiative. In February, the board voted to extend the partnership for another school year.

Director of education Lorel Trumier is happy to see it continue.

“I think what it shows is just that strong partnership with Peter Ballantyne Cree Nation,” Trumier said. “I always say when we join in these Shared Services Initiatives, it really takes willing participants and we’re grateful that there’s the authentic dialogue to support our students and our families from the Peter Ballantyne Cree Nation.”

In the 2023-2024 school year, the Prince Albert Catholic School Division and PBCN began the partnership in 2023-24. That project continued into the 2024-2025 school year, and will return again in the fall, provided the two groups can receive the appropriate grant funding.

The two groups submitted a proposal to the province as part of the Invitational Shared Services Initiative (ISSI) in June 2024 and received approval later that month. The ISSI develops partnerships between First Nation education authorities and provincial school systems.

The PA Catholic board gave final approval at their regular meeting on Feb. 10, 2025 to apply for an additional grant of up to $90,000.

The provincial government has earmarked $92,300 to support the partnership between 2024 and 2028. The funds will go towards land-based learning consultations, elders and knowledge keeper honorariums, and Indigenous education consultants.

The division is partnering with PBCN for the application because 70 per cent of Prince Albert Catholic students who live on reserve while attending Catholic schools are PBCN members.

The ISSI proposal was initially submitted on April 14, 2023 and the division was notified in late May that the maximum application limit was reduced from $100,000 to $80,000. They resubmitted the application on June 2 to reflect the updated ministry financial criteria and received approval on June 11, 2023.

The ISSI is part of the provincial government’s response and ongoing commitment to the recommendations found in the Joint Task Force on Improving Education and Employment

Outcomes for First Nations and Metis People. The goal is to improve outcomes for First Nations Students living on-reserve attending provincial schools. Every school division in the province was invited to submit ISSI applications.

In addition to improving outcomes, the project application must also be mutually beneficial to both parties, not already funded by other sources, address one of the Inspiring Success Framework goals, and respond to one of the TRC Calls to Action.

The ISSI supports the division’s Strategic Plan in the areas of Inspiring Success, instruction and assessment and mental health and well-being.

Trumier added that she expects to see the partnership grow by expanding on the work completed during the first year of the partnership.

She said Inspiring Success is a Ministry of Education policy that has the intent to support First Nations students in a way that supports their knowledge. The goal is to create an opportunity to strengthen the relationship with PBCN and connect students to heritage and culture.

michael.oleksyn@paherald.sk.ca