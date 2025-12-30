Catholic board planning meetings with SSBA and SCSBA

The Prince Albert Catholic School Division board of education is beginning the process to meet with the executives of both the Saskatchewan School Boards Association (SSBA) and the Saskatchewan Catholic School Boards Association (SCSBA).

During the board’s regular meeting on Dec. 15, director of education Lorel Trumier canvassed the board for interest in these meetings.

“We’re very fortunate,” Trumier said. “We have a very active president, Dr. Shaun Davidson of the SSBA, and a very active president Vicky Bonnell for the SCSBA.”

The SSBA and SCBA have both put out feelers for interest in meetings. The SSBA wants to have the executive of Davidson and Vice Presidents Lori Kidney and the SCBA wants to have Bonnell and Executive Director Tom Fortosky meet with the board.

She said meeting with both organizations is very important.”

“Their executive directors also bring some knowledge and some operational items that could benefit our school division. So, I think that these meetings are always well appreciated,” Trumier said.

After canvassing the board Trumier was directed to send off possible meeting dates and report back once clarified with the organizations.

“We will arrange for those meetings in the New Year here at their earliest convenience,” Trumier said.

Trumier said that the meeting could happen in person or virtually, but the meetings would be welcomed by the board of education.

“We’ve been very active in having these meetings,” Trumier said. “Sometimes they happen in Prince Albert and sometimes, they’re happening in different capacities in different ways, but like virtual meetings and those kinds of things. (We’re) looking forward to spending some time with those presidents.”

Air handler unit project to be completed at Ecole Holy Cross

The Prince Albert Catholic School Division has selected the company that will be completing an air handling unit replacement project at Ecole Holy Cross.

The project has been previously approved under the division’s Preventative Maintenance and Renewal (PMR).

The board approved a contract with P & F Heating and Cooling during their last regular meeting of 2025 on Dec. 15. The project involves replacement of the air handling unit on the west side of the school after the east side was completed in an earlier tender.

“We know that our aging schools do require some major intervention for operational function and the HVAC units are very expensive,” director of education Lorel Trumier said.

Trumier said that the division is happy the second unit, which was planned in the PMR would be installed and this was to make sure the board approved the project.

“I wanted to make sure that the board was aware that had been awarded,” Trumier said.

HDA Engineering acting as the project manager issued a tender on Nov. 7. The tender received four bids with P & F Heating and Cooling being the chosen bid after the posting closed on Nov. 27.

In the memo from Chief Financial Officer Greg McEwen HDA recommended that the board accept the bid.

“Unfortunately, the cost is very high, but it’s so important and we know that it has an impact to the quality of every child in that school,” Trumier said. “It is a necessary function of all schools and so it just happens that there’s been some focus on making sure that we’re updating Holy Cross.”

michael.oleksyn@paherald.sk.ca