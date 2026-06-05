Catholic board approves extension of Dream Brokers program

The Prince Albert Catholic School Division has seen an increase in the number of students playing sports and accessing cultural activities, and it is because the Dream Broker program exists at two schools in the division.

Superintendent Robert Tessier updated the board during their regular meeting on May 25. The board approved participation in Dream Brokers for the 2026-207 school year.

Director of education Lorel Trumier said the program provides real value for the division.

“I think it’s a very valuable support to our students and families and it goes beyond the school day,” Trumier said. “Engagement in those opportunities for youth is so important.

“It impacts their self-esteem, their self-awareness. Obviously, it helps them build capacity for their own mental health and well-being and those are all important aspects of the work that we’re trying to do in schools, so it’s a great extension to that.”

The program targets children who would not otherwise participate in community-based programs in urban centres across Saskatchewan.

Dream Brokers work in inner city schools in Saskatchewan to help children and youth become involved in existing sport, culture and recreation programs.

According to the division report from April 1, 2025 until March 31, 2026 a total of 291 participants were enrolled in the program. There were 159 participants who identified as Indigenous, 55 as visible minority and three with physical disability.

The Dream Broker program is run by Give Kids a Chance Charity Inc., they partner with both public and Catholic School Boards in Prince Albert, Regina, Saskatoon, Yorkton and North Battleford.

The program targets children who would not otherwise participate in community-based programs in urban centres across Saskatchewan.

The program began at St. John Community School in 2012 and then extended to St. Catherine when the board approved space for the Dream Broker to work with families.

Trumier said the division benefits at both schools and has seen barriers removed to participation in sports and cultural activities.

The Dream Broker mission is to initiate and sustain youth participation in arts, sports, and cultural recreation activities.

The school division report shows that inner city youths are less likely to be physically active and participate in sports or recreational activities outside of school compared to their peers. Dream Brokers help identify areas of interest and the ability to purse sustained participation in the sport of the family’s choice. Their vision is to contribute to children and youth becoming healthy, active and successful members of their community.

The program is linked to Sask Sport and community-based organizations and facilitators such as KidSport, Northern Community School Rec Coordinator Program and Jump Start.

michael.oleksyn@paherald.sk.ca