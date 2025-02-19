Catholic board approves continued support of Toonies for Tuition

The board of the Prince Albert Catholic School Division reaffirmed their support for the Toonies for Tuition campaign during their regular meeting on Monday.

The board approves the fundraiser annually. Many families in Canada need to pay tuition to attend Catholic schools. The CCSTA through the Toonies for Tuition Endowment Fund alleviates the burden on these families who live in provinces where Catholic education has limited or no public funding

“Toonies for Tuitions was really brought back to the table at this time just to remind our trustees about that opportunity that they have engaged in. We do it with our administrators at this time as well, saying that deadline’s coming,” director of education Lorel Trumier said.

The campaign supports students in provinces where there is no public funding for Catholic schools.

Trumier said that the division has become aware of a family that recently moved from the division to a province that does not fund Catholic education and may have to use the program.

“It means that it’s necessary and we’re even more committed when we find out those testimonials are true,” she said.

The initiative was spearheaded in Canada by late former trustee and vice chair Albert Provost and began in 2011. Trumier said trustees may have been aware of the campaign but from the perspective as a parent or stakeholder in the division.

Each year a trophy is presented for the highest provincial and highest school board/division winner.

Last year Prince Albert Catholic won both the provincial trophy for Saskatchewan, and the highest school board/division plaque for raising the most money per capita based on full time enrollment in Canada.

Prince Albert Catholic previously won the trophy from 2011 to 2017 and in 2022. The province of Saskatchewan also won the provincial trophy from 2011 to 2017.