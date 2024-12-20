Case set over for Sask. woman accused in Highway 11 impaired crash

Bre McAdam

Saskatoon StarPhoenix

A Saskatchewan woman accused in a head-on drunk driving collision that killed a mother and daughter from Alberta will return to court in the new year.

Brittany Dawn Barry’s case was spoken to in Saskatoon provincial court on Thursday, when it was set over to Jan. 16.

Her attendance was waived, so she did not appear in court. Defence lawyer Nathan Metivier appeared on behalf of Barry’s lawyer, Brian Pfefferle.

Matt Smith/Saskatoon StarPhoenix

Brittany Dawn Barry, 33, faces 16 charges in connection with a head-on collision that killed a mother and daughter from Alberta in October. Her case was in Saskatoon provincial court on Dec. 19 and was set over to Jan. 16, 2025.

Barry, 33, was released from custody after a bail hearing on Oct. 24. A publication ban prevents the reporting of information presented during the hearing to protect Barry’s right to a fair trial.

She is charged with 16 driving-related offences after allegedly driving her truck on the wrong side of Highway 11 just north of Dundurn and colliding with a southbound SUV around 9:45 p.m. on Oct. 19.

Court information states Laura Hannah, 53, and Jamie Hannah, 20, died in the crash. According to police, they were from Lake Isle, Alberta.

Facebook condolences said the mother and daughter were on their way to Moose Jaw.

“I’m grateful for my mom, she grabbed us groceries for our trip to Moose Jaw later today,” Laura wrote in a Facebook post on the day of the crash.

An obituary described her love of camping, slo-pitch, volunteering and spending time with her family.

“Laura had a laugh that was loud and infectious and you always knew when she was in a room,” it read.

Jamie’s obituary states: “She made a huge impact on those around her in her short time she was with us. Jamers was a whole lot of glamour with a side of ‘I will change that tire’. Her love for her family and friends was beyond measure and her smile will be forever etched in our hearts and minds.”

According to RCMP, Barry’s two children were passengers in her vehicle. Both were injured in the crash, and she faces two counts each of impaired driving causing bodily harm, driving with a blood-alcohol level over the legal limit causing bodily harm, dangerous driving causing bodily harm and criminal negligence causing bodily harm.

Barry is also charged with two counts each of impaired driving causing death, driving with a blood-alcohol level over the legal limit causing death, dangerous driving causing death and criminal negligence causing death.

RCMP say she was arrested at the scene and didn’t report any injuries.

Court documents list Barry’s address in the RM of Corman Park. According to a GoFundMe created in January, her house was destroyed in a fire on Jan. 12.

Her LinkedIn page says she is an owner of Barry Homes Developments Inc.