Case of former Christian school administrator adjourned after ‘breakdown’ in talks

Michael Joel-Hansen

Saskatoon StarPhoenix

The case of a former employee of a controversial private Saskatoon Christian school is being delayed.

Kenneth R. Schultz, 75 is charged with sexual assault and assault with weapon. The offences are alleged to have occurred between 1987 and 1993. At the time, Schultz was serving as director and vice principal of the former Christian Centre Academy which was later renamed Legacy Christian Academy. The school is now known as Valour Academy.

Schultz was expected to enter guilty pleas in relation to the charges Monday morning at King’s Bench Court in Saskatoon. However, when court entered session, Schultz’s lawyers said they were not prepared to proceed due to what they described as a ‘breakdown’ in talks regarding an agreed statement of facts.

During the short proceeding Schultz, who is not in custody, sat in the prisoner’s box and did not speak or show any emotion. Close to 20 people were in attendance, the majority of whom were present to support the complainant, whose name cannot be published due to a court-ordered publication ban.

Defence council asked for the matter to be adjourned until Friday, and added it is possible current council might be forced to withdraw. Justice Krista Zerr granted the defence request and adjourned the matter to Friday, when defence council along with the Crown and judge will have a conference call to determine next steps.

Schultz is one of a number of former staff facing charges related to allegations of abuse brought forward by the school’s former students. Duff Friesen, a former principal, was recently found guilty of one count of assault with a weapon after a jury trial. That sentencing date has not been set.

John Olubobokun, another former school director, faces a number of assault-related charges and is set to return to court in July for a judge’s decision in his case.