Carrot River’s Borody brings ultimate Adele tribute to Melfort

Nicole Goldsworthy

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

SaskToday.ca

MELFORT — Ashley Borody is bringing the ultimate tribute to Adele to the Kerry Vickar Centre in Melfort.

The performance will feature a full band and string production. The evening will take place at the Kerry Vickar Centre on Feb. 14 at 7:30 p.m.

Borody has lived in Carrot River for 17 years and said, “We have played the Adele tribute shows in Mesa, Arizona, B.C., Alberta and Saskatchewan.”

Borody said people should attend the performance because it is the most authentic Adele tribute show out there.

“It’s real, raw emotion, incredibly talented CCMA award-winning musicians, and a great time. People get to look forward to two sets of Adele’s hits and humour. I will tell you a little bit about the songs as the show goes on. I believe people have more of an understanding about the music when they leave.”

The band will perform a one-hour and 15-minute set with an intermission, followed by another one-hour and 15-minute set. The Adele tribute features eight musicians: Borody, pianist Dylan Borody, bass player Colin Brown, drummer Chad Melchert, and a string quartet consisting of Denis Dufresne (viola), Megan Konschuh (violin), Liana Seidle (violin), and Morag Northey (cello).

Borody’s elementary and high school music teachers played an instrumental role in shaping her love for music, encouraging her to explore her talents. The influences in Borody’s life extended beyond her teachers. Her papa, a talented musician who played the saxophone and piano on cruise ships, inspired her artistry, as did her grandma, who showcased her own musical talents by playing the bass. This strong musical heritage instilled in Borody a deep appreciation for a variety of musical styles.

In her early career, Borody joined the band Shockwave, where she had the opportunity to open for celebrated Canadian artists like The Northern Pikes and George Canyon. This experience provided her with invaluable stage presence and performance skills. Alongside her husband, Dylan Borody, she formed a dynamic duo that performed regularly at Mabel Hill Farm Kitchen and Marketplace, as well as at weddings, sharing their love for music with audiences far and wide. She then went on to play in a band called Borody Anthony Band, releasing a dream blues album called Hold On.

Tickets for the ultimate tribute to Adele at the Kerry Vickar Centre in Melfort are still available and can be purchased at the Kerry Vickar Centre box office or by phone at 306-752-4177.

The SPCA will be on-site with a licensed bar, offering both alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, as well as snacks before the event and during intermission. Please note: cash only.

The Adele Tribute features eight musicians: Ashley Borody, pianist Dylan Borody, bass player Colin Brown, drummer Chad Melchert, and a string quartet Denis Dufresne, viola; Megan Konschuh, violin; Liana Seidle, violin; and Morag Northey, cello.